‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Finale: What Will Elizabeth Decide?

Martin Holmes
Erin Krakow in When Calls the Heart
When Calls the Heart

When Calls the Heart will wrap up its 10th season on Sunday, October 15, with a finale that promises to deliver big moments and significant consequences for the future of the hit Hallmark Channel show.

This past Sunday’s penultimate episode saw Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) seemingly break off her engagement with Lucas (Chris McNally) as he makes his bid to become governor. Meanwhile, the latest teaser suggests that Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry) could be about to confess his romantic feelings for Elizabeth.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what viewers should expect from Sunday’s highly-anticipated season finale.

The Election Result

A major plotline of this season has seen Lucas’ political ambitions put front and center. After Bixby Balfour’s (Mark Brandon) opponent dropped out of the election race, the residents of Hope Valley looked to Lucas to step in and stop the crooked governor.

As we saw in Episode 11, Elizabeth encouraged Lucas to run for governor, even knowing it would mean he would have to leave Hope Valley and move to Capitol City if he won. Lucas was hoping Elizabeth would join him on this journey, but she seemingly chose to end the relationship at the end of the last episode.

Chris McNally in When Calls the Heart

Sunday’s finale will reveal the election results, and whoever wins will have massive repercussions on Hope Valley and its residents. If Balfour wins, his partnership with sneaky businessman Bernhardt Montague (Benjamin Wilkinson) and desire to pump the area’s water to the rapidly growing Union City could cripple Hope Valley.

Lucas winning would stop Balfour’s dastardly plan and save Hope Valley, and, therefore, that appears to be the most likely result. However, Lucas winning would mean he has to leave Hope Valley, leading to speculation that McNally could be leaving the show.

Elizabeth’s Tough Choice

The synopsis for the finale reveals that Elizabeth will be by Lucas’ side for the election results. That could suggest the pair reconciled and are willing to make things work. If Lucas wins the election, he could split his time between Capitol City and Hope Valley, therefore keeping his relationship with Elizabeth going.

Erin Krakow in When Calls the Heart

But is that what Elizabeth wants? On the surface, her decision to end things with Lucas appeared to be about her connection to Hope Valley and not wanting to leave her town and friends behind. But is there something (or someone) else keeping her from committing to Lucas?

Nathan’s Confession

If there is another reason why Elizabeth can’t commit to Lucas, then it could very well be Mountie Nathan. His friendship with Elizabeth has been highlighted over the years, but it’s become increasingly clear that the pair harbor deeper, romantic feelings for one another.

Kevin McGarry in When Calls the Heart

Based on the finale teaser, it looks like Nathan is finally ready to open his heart to Elizabeth, perhaps in one last effort to stop her marrying Lucas.

Godfather Decisions

Elsewhere in the finale, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith), who previously chose Elizabeth to be godmother to their newborn daughter Goldie, will discuss who should take on the role of godfather.

Here Is What Fans Are Saying…

As the finale draws near, When Calls the Heart fans have been sounding off about what they expect from the show going forward.

Check out some of the fan comments below.

