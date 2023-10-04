‘When Calls the Heart’: Will Elizabeth & Nathan Get Back Together?

Are When Calls the Heart fans about to be split between Team Nathan or Team Lucas again? The latest teaser for the upcoming episode suggests that a love triangle could be back on the cards for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).

To recap, when school teacher Elizabeth first moved to Hope Valley, she fell in love with Mountie Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing). The pair married in Season 5, but Jack ended up dying in a devastating training accident, leaving behind a pregnant Elizabeth. After healing from her grief, Season 6 saw two single men arrive on the scene: Nathan (Kevin McGarry), another Mountie, and Lucas (Chris McNally), a sophisticated saloon owner.

Over the next several seasons, Elizabeth went back and forth on her feelings for both men, but by the end of Season 8, it seemed like she’d finally made her choice and picked Lucas. She further committed to Lucas in the Season 9 finale when she accepted his marriage proposal.

That brings us to the currently airing Season 10, which has been dropping several hints that Elizabeth’s heart might be elsewhere. This season has seen Elizabeth and Lucas grow distant, with the former turning down the latter’s wedding present of building her a new house, choosing instead to stay in her small cottage (where she lived with her late husband).

She’s also continued to grow closer to Nathan, who has been by her side to offer advice on how to talk to her son about his father’s death. And, in Episode 9, when Elizabeth thought Nathan might have been killed while on duty, her reaction showed that her feelings for the Mountie perhaps go beyond just friends.

The latest teaser (watch below) for the October 8 episode “Long Time Running” shows Lucas discussing his political ambitions with Elizabeth, revealing that they would have to move away if he decides to run for (and wins) the election. When he asks if Elizabeth would be okay with this, she takes a long pause, suggesting that she might be unwilling to leave behind Hope Valley and Nathan.

Fans have been sounding off about their thoughts on the love triangle drama.

“My bigger concern is that they’ve really just kind of made [Elizabeth’s] character unlikable this season. She just doesn’t seem like a partner I’d want for Lucas or Nathan so I’m really fine with her ending up with herself,” wrote one viewer on Reddit.

“I’ve watched this show since inception. In this eps I could see Elizabeth with Nathan. I think the chemistry was really shown,” added another. “Lucas is refined, polished, and wealthy = stable. Nathan is tall, funny, is raising a child, and has a dangerous job = hot! I would pick Nathan, hands down.”

“For me this all comes down to how long does Hallmark plan to continue this series. If Season 11 is the last it makes sense for Elizabeth and Lucas to marry, live happily ever after. Hallmark is aware that after a lead couple marries ratings will drop significantly,” said another.

“But if Hallmark plans to continue this series indefinitely, Elizabeth needs to remain single as long as possible which means ending her engagement and a very slow burn with Nathan,” the commenter continued.

“I’m not sure that Nathan or Lucas is the right fit, though Nathan’s probably closer at present,” said another, adding that they were “hoping for the unthinkable… Jack appears back in Hope Valley claiming he’s had amnesia and was not really dead. For added drama, he could show up just before or at the wedding.”

“Has anyone heard anything about McNally leaving the show?” asked another fan. “This whole triangle resurrection seems so irrational and out of character for Elizabeth and our writers that I can’t help but wonder if they are dealing with circumstances they can’t control.”

When Calls the Heart wraps up its tenth season on Sunday, October 15, at 9 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel (it will also stream on Peacock). But fans don’t have to worry, as Hallmark has already renewed the show for Season 11.

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, Sundays, 9:00 PM ET, Hallmark Channel