‘When Calls the Heart’ Bombshell: Are Elizabeth & Nathan Finally Getting Together?

The When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale airs on Sunday, October 15, and the latest preview suggests that sparks are flying between Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).

After the penultimate episode saw Elizabeth seem resigned to a life away from fiancé Lucas (Chris McNally) as he embarked on the campaign trail to become governor, fans have been wondering if this means a new romance is on the cards. Specifically, viewers want to know if Elizabeth and Nathan will finally get together.

Well, based on the new teaser, it certainly seems like Nathan is on Elizabeth’s mind a lot. When Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) says she “hasn’t seen Nathan in several days,” Elizabeth responds, “I think he might be avoiding me.”

This comes after Nathan confronted Elizabeth about her initial decision to stand by Lucas in his run for governor, which, if he won, would have meant Elizabeth would have to move away from Hope Valley. Nathan didn’t take this news well, and things ended on a sour note between him and Elizabeth.

But the latest teaser sees the Mountie approach Elizabeth at the election voting booth. “Elizabeth…” he says in a soft voice as if he is about to confess something. Maybe his true feelings for her? Elizabeth turns around and looks at him lovingly. And that’s where the trailer leaves us as we head into Sunday’s finale.

The clip also hints at the election, which sees Lucas running against crooked Governor Bixby Balfour (Mark Brandon). Judging by the trailer, the voting is neck-and-neck. The result of the election could have huge consequences for both the characters and the show itself.

If Lucas wins, it would mean he has to leave Hope Valley and move to Capitol City. And if his relationship with Elizabeth is truly over, there will be nothing tying him to Hope Valley. So, could Sunday’s finale be the last time we see McNally on the show? Is Lucas leaving for good?

There are definitely signs pointing that way, but it should be noted that neither McNally nor the Hallmark Channel have confirmed whether the actor is leaving at the end of Season 10.

Of course, there is a chance that Elizabeth and Lucas reconcile and figure out a way to balance life between Capitol City and Hope Valley. The finale synopsis does say that Elizabeth will be by Lucas’ side as the election results are announced, but it’s unclear whether they are together as friends or something more.

Whatever happens, the latest love triangle drama has certainly got fans talking. Check out some of the reaction below.

is Chris McNally leavimg WCTH???? — Barbara Behnke (@BarbaraBehnke1) October 9, 2023

You gotta follow your heart. Yes being supportive is amazing but if she loves Hope Valley, then she needs to stay and make it work. — LYSS (@LyssHinds) October 10, 2023

It was obvious from the first episode that they’re writing Lucas out and Nathan in. — AuntieM (@AuntyMarjry) October 9, 2023

I originally was a Team Nathan fan, but when Elizabeth decided she was head over heels in love with Lucas, I was thinking this is who she loves and I totally supported Lucas and Elizabeth love story. Now, I am confused with her decision to break off her engagement. 🤔 — Juanita Gallardo (@JuanitaGal1227) October 9, 2023

If the goal of the season was to make us not like Elizabeth, then it was a great episode. She treated Lucas awfully. Led him along. Told him she supported him running and then just walked away. No longer an Elizabeth supporter. Won’t watch the finale, not sure about season 11 — Mommy, not Mom (@Fortsullivan) October 9, 2023

I like this season. I think Elizabeth loves Lucas but not the way she loves Nathan. She just was scared. I don’t think she was using Lucas. He heart is for teaching & she wants Little Jack to grow up in Hope Valley. — Mon (@Mon4AU) October 9, 2023

Like most twists and turns in life, no one knows what an outcome will bring. However, I am disappointed that they broke up but I knew it was coming because she’s so tied to her past and she is a small town girl and not ready to stretch out and explore a larger world. — Jacqueline Gibbs (@Jacquel29896365) October 10, 2023

I hope Lucas falls in love with someone else. Elizabeth doesn’t deserve him. She’s boring, annoying and I hope she winds up alone forever. — LI_Ann (@annabella313) October 9, 2023