'Jeopardy': Contestant Steals The Show With Lego Attire

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Jeopardy October 10 2023 LEGO Suit Robert Kaine
Jeopardy! Inc.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, October 10, 2023 episode of Jeopardy!]

In the ongoing Jeopardy! Champion Wildcard, we have 1-day champion Robert Kaine, an editor from Los Angeles, California; another 1-day champ, Joe Velasco, who is a customer care director originally from La Mirada, California; and Morgan Briles, a librarian from Norman, Oklahoma, and a former 2-day champion. They are all returning champions from Season 37, competing in quarterfinal #7 of this Champions Wildcard competition.

Morgan’s strong performance in the first round was followed by improved showings from both Joe and Robert in Double Jeopardy. Each of them encountered a Daily Double, with Joe opting for a cautious $2,000 bet, given the limited number of low- to middle-value clues left and Morgan’s significant lead. Fortunately, Robert finished strongly in the Lodging category, preventing Morgan from securing a runaway lead.

Jeopardy October 10 2023 Robert Kaine, Joe Velasco, Morgan Briles

Jeopardy! Inc.

During Final Jeopardy, Joe was the sole contestant to respond correctly: “Canterbury.” This achievement secures his spot as a semi-finalist, making him the second Joe to become a semi-finalist in this bracket!

Although Robert ended up losing the game in 3rd, he may have potentially won over the fans during the interview portion of the show. When host Ken Jennings said he and Robert shared the hobby of building Legos, he revealed last time he came on with Alex Trebek wearing a bow tie. This time, however, he came with a full-length tie that Jennings didn’t even notice was made of Legos. “Complete with pocket square,” as he showed off his boutique offering. Then came the question: “Is that comfy? Or is it a little bit chunky?” Robert replied, “I’m doing fine.” When Jennings said he didn’t choose the complete suit, Robert said the full look was for next time.

“Joe is amazing, Morgan clearly has fun, and Robert needs to make me some Lego clothes 😳💕,” one Reddit user said.

“Dude on Jeopardy is sporting a LEGO necktie and pocket square that he made himself. Respect!” an X user posted.

Check out some more reactions below.

