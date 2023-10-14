‘The Afterparty’ Canceled at Apple TV+ After 2 Seasons

It’s lights out on The Afterparty. Apple TV+ has canceled the murder-mystery comedy after two seasons.

Apple nixed the series in part because of a post-strike reevaluation of its streaming series, according to Deadline sources.

The Afterparty debuted in January 2022, created by Chris Miller and executive-produced by Phil Lord as part of the pair’s five-year overall deal with Apple TV+.

Season 1 told the story of a murder at a high school reunion through the perspectives of different guests, with each episode boasting its own visual style based on popular film genres.

That first season starred Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco.

Season 2 premiered this July, with Haddish, Richardson, and Chao reprising their roles in a tale about a murder at a wedding. John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu joined the second-season ensemble.

For both seasons, Haddish played Detective Danner. “I know a lot of detectives. I’ve even dated some,” she told TV Insider in January 2022. “They’re just regular people. They make you feel so comfortable that you divulge information you shouldn’t divulge. And that’s what I was aiming for.”

Viewership information about The Afterparty isn’t available, but The Hollywood Reporter notes that the series never broke into Nielsen’s ranking of the top 10 original streaming series. Deadline observes that The Afterparty’s second season didn’t have the same word-of-mouth buzz as its first, perhaps because it was streaming concurrently with Only Murders in the Building’s third season.

There may be an after-Afterparty, though: Sony Pictures Television, which produced the series alongside TriStar Television and Lord Miller Productions, intends to shop it to other platforms, Deadline adds.