Tiffany Haddish Talks Playing a Cop in ‘The Afterparty’: ‘It Felt So Real’ (VIDEO)

Kate Hahn
Comments

In murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish plays it cool as determined Detective Danner, who’s investigating the killing of a sleazy pop superstar, Xavier (Dave Franco) at his own bash following his high school reunion.

For Danner’s grilling of the partygoing suspects, Haddish drew on some real-life experience. “I know a lot of detectives. I’ve even dated some. They’re just regular people. They make you feel so comfortable that you divulge information you shouldn’t divulge. And that’s what I was aiming for.”

In each twisty episode, Danner questions a different person, each with his or her own distinct recollection of the evening. The living yearbook includes former class president-turned train wreck Chelsea (Ilana Glazer), aspiring rapper Yasper (Ben Schwartz), and number one suspect: sweet escape room designer Aniq (Sam Richardson).

'As We See It,' 'The Afterparty' & More Unconventional Comedies to Check OutSee Also

'As We See It,' 'The Afterparty' & More Unconventional Comedies to Check Out

Plus, 'Shining Vale,' 'Our Flag Means Death,' and more.

One of the most fun parts of the shoot for Haddish was living out her elementary school dream of becoming a police officer. In a standalone episode that tells Danner’s backstory, Haddish gets to play her character’s early days as a cop in the LAPD.

“When I was doing that episode, it felt so real for me,” Haddish says, and then adds with a laugh that she had to tell herself, “Tiffany, you’re acting! But I loved it!”

The Afterparty, Series Premiere, Friday, January 28, Apple TV+

The Afterparty

Tiffany Haddish