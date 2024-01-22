Jaleel White Game Show ‘The Flip Side’ Ordered for Fall 2024 by CBS

Jaleel White has been named as host of The Flip Side, a brand-new syndicated game show from CBS that is scheduled to debut this fall.

In the show, two teams of players attempt to determine the sentiments of two distinct groups regarding the same issue. Teams make their selections from multiple-choice answers, and the correct choice secures the pot.

“I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I’ve always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day,” White said in a statement. “When I first heard this concept, I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature.”

Besides his dual role in Family Matters as Steve Urkel and Stefan Urquelle, White’s recent projects encompass Netflix‘s Hustle, CBS’ Me, Myself and I, and Apple TV+‘s The Afterparty. White is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, AP Brand Group, and Bianca Levin of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

“Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication — and network prime-time — the last few years,” said Wendy McMahon, the president/CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

“Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with ‘The Flip Side.’ It’s a perfect addition to any station’s lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block.”

The Flip Side, TBA, 2024