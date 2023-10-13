Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Rift With Sister Lindsie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley has taken on the responsibilities for her family while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are locked up in prison, but reconciliation with her big sister, Lindsie Chrisley, is not on the agenda.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has taken custody of her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe while her mom and dad serve lengthy prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. In addition to that, she has been navigating her love life, dealing with the tragic passing of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles, and taking on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

While Savannah seems ready to take on anything, a relationship with her older sister, Lindsie, isn’t on the cards. “It is very interesting,” she told People regarding the falling out with Lindsie. “I don’t do well with constant lies and victim mentality, so I’m good.”

“I have realized that as an adult, it’s my responsibility to have healthy relationships and cut out unhealthy ones,” she continued. “And especially now with the two kids, it’s my job to protect them emotionally, physically, psychologically, and I just don’t have room for people that don’t want to show up and show up in a healthy manner.”

Savannah is focusing on taking care of her family, which was part of the reason she dropped out of Special Forces during Monday’s (October 9) episode. She wanted to be back home to look after Grayson and Chloe.

“We have experienced so much loss in the last year. And not having mom and dad home, we’ve created our own little safe place, and we are what each other turns to,” she shared. “When I was there, I got to a point where I wasn’t prepared for being away from them.”

Savannah acknowledged that being the primary carer and provider is “a challenge,” but she is also grateful that “the kids and I get to learn and grow together.

“We’re doing things to better our lives every single day, cut out the negativity and just try to love each other,” she added. “I have great friends in my life and great people that have just shown up for me. They’re like, ‘Savannah, you’re always showing up for other people, let us show up for you.’ And I’ve allowed that to happen, and I’m just so grateful for the people that I do have that show up.”