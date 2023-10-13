Tie the Knot Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé Newsletter:

Ashley and Manuel have a major obstacle to get past if they’re going to build a life together, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that in the Sunday, October 15 episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

“What’s the meaning of the word witch? It’s a person whose attributes are magical powers, obtained from the devil. So basically, they only look to do harm, right? So then don’t tell me you’re. witch. Because I don’t have as my fiancée or soon to be wife, a witch,” Manuel tells her.

Both end the conversation frustrated, with Ashley walking outside for air and to vent to a producer. “This witch thing is going to be hard to navigate through because he’s not understanding. He’s looking at these old school witch from Snow White definitions,” she explains, stressing that she’s witch and not understanding, “How are you not getting that?”

Alone inside, Manuel tries to explain his side. “A witch looks to tie up and hurt people. It’s very hard for me to hear her say that, and it hurts me. It really hurts me because I’m very Catholic. It’s hard, very hard,” he says.

But right now, Ashley’s feeling judged by her partner. Watch the full clip above to hear more about her concerns regarding their relationship.

The two met in 2010 when New Yorker Ashley traveled to Ecuador to study marine biology in college and crossed paths at a New Year’s Eve party. There was an immediate attraction, and, despite a language barrier, ended up getting engaged. Once her schooling ended and it was time for her to return to the U.S., they broke up. But a decade later, life brought the two back together, and they got engaged again.

Now on for 10 seasons (and with quite a few spinoffs), 90 Day Fiancé follows long-distance, international couples who go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits, and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families.

