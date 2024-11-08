Fox News host Sean Hannity spoke with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Thursday night (November 7) and among the topics covered was whether Donald Trump would seek “retribution” against his critics during his presidency.

The pair discussed Trump’s presidential election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (November 5), with Hannity telling Smith, “You were very gracious, by the way. Privately, we have our own conversations, and you said that to me, ‘I’ll live with it.'”

“I’ve had elections that I really wanted my side to win, that they lost, and you know what, Stephen A.? I go on and I plow through and I do my job,” the Fox News host continued.

Per Mediaite, Hannity promised that Trump would not enact retribution on those who spoke out against him, including the hosts of ABC’s The View. “There’s not gonna be retribution. None of the hosts of The View are gonna be taken off [the air],” he stated.

“I used to go on that show,” Hannity added. “They wouldn’t even allow… they wouldn’t accept a conversation with me at this point. Isn’t that pretty pathetic? Because I used to like Whoopi Goldberg. Joyless Behar, eh, she’s a little…”

Smith, who appeared on The View earlier that day, responded, “I would ask that you don’t look at the show. What you should look at is the ideological tilt that has taken place in our country.”

“We’ve gotten to a point where God forbid somebody has a difference of opinion and a different form of ideology, then you’re damn near the Antichrist, and that’s not what makes this country great,” he continued.

“You know how I felt. You knew why I didn’t vote for [Trump],” Smith added. “I don’t like the way he behaves. I think the presidency is a statesmanship position, and I think that that level of hubris that he’s accustomed to showing needs to be dialed back significantly. But having said that, the bottom line is simple. You can look at a lot of things on the right or the left.”

Hannity was on hand at a Fox News town hall last year, where he asked Trump whether he would “abuse power as retribution against anybody” should he become president again.

Trump assured he wouldn’t, “Except for day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?”

