[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 12, Week 7]

This week’s episode of the Great British Baking Show saw another fan favorite leave the famous tent after a series of mistakes led to their elimination.

Sumayah, a 19-year-old dentistry student from Lancashire, England, became the seventh baker eliminated from the competition after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during Dessert Week. As the youngest contestant in the series, Sumayah had already won Star Baker twice in previous episodes but couldn’t match her past success this week.

Dessert Week saw Hollywood and Leith task the remaining six contestants with the usual Signature, Technical, and Showstopper rounds. This included making eight meringue nests for the Signature bake, spotted dick for the Technical, and a tiramisu-inspired centerpiece featuring coffee, mascarpone, and sponge ladyfingers for the Showstopper.

The judges selected 20-year-old retail assistant Dylan as this week’s Star Baker and Sumayah as the seventh contestant to be eliminated.

Speaking after her elimination, Sumayah took the loss in her stride, saying, “I feel like it wasn’t one specific event that let me down. It was just kind of a series of mistakes here and there.”

She also shared a goodbye letter on the official GBBO X account, writing, “Well… what can I say? To all my fellow bakers who made the experience what it was, they’re my second family, we had the best laughs (and cries) together and I can’t imagine life without you all now.”

“It has truly changed my life for the better. I’ve gained a newfound sense of confidence, motivation and friends for life.” – Sumayah. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bvBSFN7VnM — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 5, 2024

“Bake Off has been the most wonderful experience of my life and I’m so grateful to be part of it,” she continued. “I still can’t wrap my head around it! It has truly changed my life for the better, I’ve gained a newfound sense of confidence, motivation and friends for life.”

While she admitted that leaving the tent comes with “a cohort of mixed emotions,” Sumayah said she is “so proud of everything I managed to achieve (a Showstopper handshake was beyond my wildest dreams!) and I left the Tent with the biggest smile on my face. Every day was so much fun and I’m so happy to have shared my love of bakery and art with you all!”

She also made a post on her own Instagram page, telling her followers, “That’s a wrap! What a wonderful way to end my bake off experience, I truly had the time of my life and I will never forget the memories made over the past year Can’t wait for what’s to come! ALSO THE DUCK WHISTLE!! I got to keep it haha”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumayah Kazi (@sumayah.bakes)

Fans took to social media to share their reaction to Sumayah’s exit, with one X user writing, “I’m so shocked Sumayah has left bake off, literally thought she was going to win! #GBBO.”

“Sumayah’s a little superstar! She should’ve been in the final,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumayah Kazi (@sumayah.bakes)

“Caught up on the end of Bake Off and I’m sad to see Sumayah leave. She’s a cheery soul and I’ve marvelled at her baking talents She could have won!!” added another.

Another wrote, “Sad for Sumayah, such an amazing young lady.”

“Thought Sumayah would be in the final but she defo had a bad week. Her flavours didn’t work but she was one of the best baker of the series!” said one commenter.

“Wow, amazed that Sumayah has left. She’s been absolutely brilliant – such a shame she has had a bad week. Dylan had a bad week last week but he’s certainly pulled it off this week. He’s brilliant as well” said another.

What did you think about the latest elimination? Did the right person go home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.