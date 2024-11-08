Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at Elon Musk Calling Him a ‘Propaganda Puppet’

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mince his words on Thursday’s (November 7) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he responded to Elon Musk calling him an “insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet.”

Reacting to Musk’s X post, Kimmel said, “At least my children like me, you know.” He continued, “The guy who paid people a million dollars a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet. Listen Kermit, you bought Twitter. You bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine.”

Musk posted his tweet following Kimmel’s tearful monologue on Wednesday night (November 6) about Donald Trump’s presidential election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Continuing his retort, the late-night host said, “Let me tell you something, if I spent two weeks trying to come up with a four-word description of Elon Musk, I don’t think I could do better than ‘insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet.'”

Kimmel then brought up a series of X posts Musk made prior to the election, where he called out various news outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, NPR, and the Associated Press as propaganda.

“Good one, Broseph,” Kimmel quipped. “Everything is propaganda to Elon Musk.”

The comedian then joked that Musk’s post had ruined the surprise of a new TV show he’d been working on. “I hoped to announce in January when Trump takes office,” Kimmel said before a title card flashed on screen for a show called “Insufferable Nonsense Propaganda Puppet” featuring Kimmel in puppet form.

Kimmel then brought up a post Trump made about Musk back in 2022, where he said the Tesla CEO came to the White House “asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects.” In the post, Trump mocked Musk’s businesses and wrote, “I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it.”

“And you know what he means by ‘beg,’ I think, right?” Kimmel responded. “I’m sure you guys will be great together now that you’re friends. I’m sure his little hand will fit nicely in your sock hole.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.