‘General Hospital’: Josh Kelly Speaks Out on Major Twist for Cody and Sasha’s Romance

Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly) search for happiness always seems to exceed his grasp. However, one thing he does have going for himself is a friendship with Tracy Quartermaine (she’s definitely someone you want on your side if you’re living in Port Charles!).

In today’s episode of General Hospital, Cody and Tracy have a heart-to-heart at the Quartermaine stables where she weighs in on the news that Cody and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) can’t be romantically involved as their respective fathers, Mac (John J. York) and Robert (Tristan Rogers), are brothers!

TV Insider chatted with Kelly about Cody’s dynamic with Tracy, Cody’s adorable relationship with James (Gary James Fuller), how he got Spider-Man and the Green Goblin to play nice with one another, and more. Read on to get the scoop!

If Cody has Tracy on his side, he’s got some good luck!

Josh Kelly: I think Tracy likes having a safe friend who’s outside of the family. Cody just finds her fascinating. He admires her strength and her commitment to her family. I think, like she said, Cody reminds her of [her ex-husband] Luke [Anthony Geary] in certain ways. I love working with Jane. It’s really fun. We have legit and platonic crushes on one another. My girlfriend Chloe [Lanier, ex-Nelle] and I watched Jane [as Sister Barbara] in the Elvis Presley movie Change of Habit. That was really fun. She’s exactly the same.

Tracy’s not going to hold back with her feelings on Sasha. How does Cody feel about the fact that he and Sasha are cousins? It’s certainly derailed their romance.

It’s another kick in the pants. It’s par for the course for him. Anytime he almost gets something good, it gets taken away.

While Cody looks out for himself, he’s had some selfless moments on the show, such as rescuing Sasha from Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) when she was held prisoner at Ferncliff. Do you recall the audience getting behind Cody more after that?

I heard [that] from people. I actually try not to read the [online] comments. My feeling is if you’re going to listen to the good, you’ve got to listen to the bad. I’m a pretty sensitive dude. I know not everyone is going to like what I’m doing, but I think it’s the character that people sometimes don’t like – not you, the actor.

Rescuing James from the lake was another good deed of Cody’s.

Yeah. Those scenes [in the lake] were fun. It felt like doing a movie. I love having some prep time and doing stunt work. It’s very enjoyable. I think I’m pretty good at it. Stunt coordinators have told me I have a proclivity for it. It’s fun.

James wanting to hang out with Cody is adorable.

[Gary’s] great. I love working with that kid. I’m still such a kid at heart – especially on set. It’s fun to be reminded of why I became an actor. I love to play. I love hanging out with my friends’ kids. I do well with the nieces and nephews at get-togethers with family and friends.

I saw an Instagram post where you dressed up as Spider-Man for a child’s birthday party. How’d that come about?

It started when my buddy Jesse Kove [Blue Ridge: the Series] asked me to dress up for his nephew’s birthday party as a Power Ranger. The best workout you can have is getting chased around by 8-year-olds running up and down hills for three hours. My buddy Max Adler [Dave Karofsky, Glee], whom I’d been in a movie with, saw it on social media so he asked me to dress up as Spider-Man for his son Dylan’s birthday. I asked Jesse [to be the Green Goblin]. So, Max’s kid had Spider-Man and the Green Goblin come to his birthday! Jesse and I pre-recorded our voices. Instead of having a fight, we had a truce for Dylan’s birthday. It was fun. [Laughs] The other dads were like, “You’ve ruined birthday parties for us!”

Speaking of dads, it was great seeing John J. York come back as Mac. What was it like playing out the paternity scenes between Cody and Mac?

That was awesome. Obviously, we were so happy that John was able to come back. That was an emotional return. I love working with him.

You recently got to get feedback from fans at a General Hospital fan gathering at Graceland. What was that like?

Super fun. I love going to see the fans – of this medium in particular. It’s nice to see the joy from the audience in person. We move pretty quickly in daytime, so it’s nice to go out to fan events and feel the appreciation. I love getting the feedback.

Viewers are hoping there’s more to come with Sasha and Cody – even though this latest development has pretty much put the kibosh on their romance. Is there anything you can tease?

I can say that they’re going to adapt and figure it out.

