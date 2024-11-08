The 2025 Grammys are fast approaching as the nominations for the upcoming ceremony have been unveiled for the night celebrating the best and brightest the music industry has to offer.

As we look ahead to the annual TV event, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammys, from an airdate to which talent will be featured at the ceremony. Scroll down for a closer peek.

When will the 2025 Grammys air?

The 2025 Grammys will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025 where it will broadcast from CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This will mark the second-to-last year the Grammys will air on CBS after Disney bought the broadcast rights earlier this year.

Who will host the 2025 Grammys?

No host for the 2025 Grammys has been selected at this time, but stay tuned for the announcement as we approach February 2025.

What awards are being given out?

Among the top awards being handed out in the long list of 94 categories are Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. Additionally, the Recording Academy will debut the Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change Award, which was recently renamed and recategorized in honor of the late music icon and social justice champion.

Which artists are being recognized at the 2025 Grammys?

Among the artists receiving nomination attention at the 2025 event are The Beatles, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, André 3000, and Jacob Collier to name a few. Beyoncé leads the pack with the most nominations, pulling in 11 nods. Meanwhile, new reigning pop queens Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter each earned six nominations. Six of the year’s leading eight nominees are women. Swift earned a record seventh Album Of The Year nomination for The Tortured Poets Department. Find out which artists will come out on top when the ceremony airs in February.

When does voting end?

The final voting round for the current roundup of nominations takes place between December 12, 2024 and January 3, 2025. Ultimately, those results are what viewers will see broadcast during the ceremony or unveiled offscreen as all 94 categories are not presented during the broadcast.

Stay tuned for more on the Grammys and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the event in the comments section.

2025 Grammys, Sunday, February 2, 2025, CBS