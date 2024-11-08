‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases ‘Full Circle’ Midseason Finale, Talks ‘Hotshots’

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

9-1-1‘s final episode of 2024 is coming soon, with the midseason finale, titled “Sob Stories,” airing on November 21.

“We’ll be sort of coming a little bit full circle from the beginning of the season and closing out some stories,” showrunner Tim Minear tells TV Insider.

Season 8 began with, in addition to the millions of killer bees, Bobby (Peter Krause) working at Hotshots as a technical advisor, Gerrard (Brian Thompson) was captain of the 118, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) had a heartbreaking video call with his son in Texas, and Athena (Angela Bassett) transported her fiancé’s killer back to Los Angeles.

Speaking of Hotshots, that is coming back in the November 14 episode, titled after the show. Watch the promo above for a look at what brings the 118 to the set.

“I just love the madness of it. I really enjoy Bobby’s kind of indifferent relationship to Hollywood and it just feels like I wanted to tell a little bit more of a complete story with Brad [Callum Blue],” explains Minear.

Also coming up on 9-1-1 is “a whole future” for Bobby and Athena. “Obviously, they’re still semi-homeless. They have to build their new home,” Minear points out. “Athena is going to have some challenges on the job coming up very soon. They both have their workplace stories that are outside of their marriage and then of course everything always returns to its stable state, which is the solid marriage that this entire found family is kind of based around.”

This all comes after the sixth episode of the season, “Confessions,” had several big moments. Eddie, after a priest told him to stop punishing himself and find joy, shaved off his mustache and took a page out of Risky Business for a little dancing around his living room. Buck (Oliver Stark) found out Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) was Abby’s (Connie Britton) ex, then the other man broke up with him when he asked him to move in. And Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) are having another baby!

What are you hoping to see in the remaining episodes of 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC