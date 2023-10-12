‘Suits’ Offshoot in Development With Series Creator Aaron Korsh

A Suits offshoot series is in development at NBCUniversal with original series creator Aaron Korsh amid the show’s resurgence in popularity on streaming.

According to Deadline, deals surrounding the developing project are still being negotiated, but indications hint at a fast track for the project with a serious commitment looming. As fans of the legal drama will recall, the former USA Network hit aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 when it wrapped its run.

But unlike 2019’s spinoff Pearson, led by former cast member Gina Torres, this new project wouldn’t be defined as a reboot or revival. Instead, the belief is this new legal procedural would veer away from spinoff territory, opting for a format similar to franchises like CSI and NCIS with the action focused on new characters in a different location.

Los Angeles is reportedly being considered as the potential backdrop for the workplace-focused drama.

While NBCUniversal is involved, it’s unclear where this new project would find its home among the company’s networks and streaming service. The original Suits and Pearson both aired on USA Network, but considering the original show’s popularity on streaming, perhaps the new project may avoid the broadcast lineup.

Along with Korsh being attached, Universal Studio Group’s UCP is expected to produce the new offshoot with David Bartis and Doug Liman, who were executive producers on the original series.

For those less familiar with Suits, the series follows college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who finds himself working for Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of New York City’s best lawyers, after running from a drug deal gone bad. Additional cast members included Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Wendell Pierce among others.

Stay tuned for more updates on the developing project as more information surfaces, and in the meantime, enjoy streaming Suits.

Suits, Streaming now, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video