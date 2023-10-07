‘Suits’ Creator Aaron Korsh Says Even He Underestimated the Show’s Popularity

Suits’ streaming popularity has even taken Aaron Korsh, the creator of the USA Network legal drama, by surprise.

“I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits,” Korsh tweeted on Saturday after Deadline reported that Suits had topped Nielsen’s chart of the top 10 streaming programs for a 12th week. “It’s good to be the king.”

Suits’ 12-week run atop Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 means that the show now has the most overall No. 1 finishes on the chart, surpassing the Netflix thriller Ozark, the previous record holder.

Between Netflix and Peacock users, viewers streamed Suits for 2.36 billion minutes for the week of September 4 to September 10, the most recent week for which Nielsen has released streaming figures.

Virgin River came in second place with 1.92 billion minutes of streaming viewing, followed by One Piece with 1.39 billion, the live-action movie The Little Mermaid with 1.37 billion, and S.W.A.T. with 1.04 billion, Deadline reports. Rounding out the top 10 are Bluey, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Cocomelon, and The Big Bang Theory.

Virgin River and One Piece topped Nielsen’s chart of top 10 streaming original programs, meanwhile, followed by The Wheel of Time, Dear Child, Only Murders in the Building, Who Is Erin Carter?, Ahsoka, Special Ops: Lioness, Futurama, and Disenchantment.

Suits previously smashed the viewing time record for an acquired series on streaming, with 3.14 billion minutes of watch time between June 26 and July 2.

In August, Korsh told followers on X (formerly Twitter) that there wasn’t a Suits reboot in the works, even with the show’s streaming success. He also “[didn’t] really disagree” with one fan’s assessment that the nine-season series “wrapped up everything beautifully” and that “very few reboots ever really work.”

Korsh did admit, however, that he “would still do” a “prequel explore young Robert Zane [Wendell Pierce’s Suits character], fresh out of law school in the early ‘90s.”