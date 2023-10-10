Savannah Chrisley Says ‘Multiple Networks’ Vying for Family’s New Reality Show

As the upcoming reality show featuring the next generation of the Chrisley Knows Best family begins to loom, Savannah Chrisley has shared in a recent interview that multiple networks have expressed keen interest in distributing the upcoming series.

“There’s multiple different networks that are wanting it right now, so we’re trying to figure out where the best home for us is going to be,” Chrisley told TheWrap.

The as-yet-unnamed scripted series continues the story of Savannah, Chase Grayson, Chloe, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley after their parents, Todd and Julie, received a combined 19-year federal prison sentence for multiple financial crimes last year.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot different than the original show because, for the first time in our lives, everything is out there in the public,” Chrisley said. “There’s nothing that’s being hid, so we can actually be open honest and vulnerable in this [show] instead of faking this picture perfect life.”

Produced by Scout Productions, the show is slated to showcase an honest portrayal of the family’s life following their parents’ incarceration. It highlights the challenges faced by Savannah, who assumed guardianship of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents went to prison earlier this year.

“Our partnership with Scout Productions has been amazing so far, because that’s what they want — they want the realness of it,” Chrisley said. “They want to see the struggle of me as a single parent trying to raise these kids [and the] family members, relationships and just everyday life things that people go through, instead of just acting like ‘alright, we’re perfect — we don’t deal with anything.’”

Savannah Chrisley was recently featured in the second season of the Fox reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the last show she watched with her parents before their imprisonment. She left the show voluntarily after just three days, reaching her “breaking point” and feeling disconnected from Grayson and Chloe without access to phones or cell service.

“The biggest thing for me was just leaving Chloe and Grayson and knowing that they were with my grandparents,” Savannah said in a recent interview. “My grandparents are older, so they’re not giving the same amount of attention that I would have given, and they weren’t getting that same amount of attention.”

“This past year in my life, us as a family, we’ve dealt with so much loss, and it kind of brought back some of those feelings, which I was not expecting,” the reality star added. “That was the biggest challenge. So at that point, I was just like, ‘It’s time for me to go home for a shower. I’m ready for a good shower. I’m ready for good food, and I’m ready to see the kids.’ I was just ready to get out.”