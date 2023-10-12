‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Christopher Meloni & Katie Nolan Drama

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni and award-winning sportscaster Katie Nolan squared off on Wednesday’s (October 11) edition of Celebrity Jeopardy! in a tense tie-breaker showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Meloni and Nolan were two of the three celebrity contestants alongside The View co-host Sherri Shepherd. All three showed competitive spirit, but all eyes were on Meloni due to his previous Jeopardy! experience, having appeared on the show in 2006 and 2009.

However, it was Nolan who ended up stealing the show, quickly getting out to a lead and leaving her opponents in the dust. The Friday Night Baseball commentator told host Ken Jennings that she and her husband watch the show nightly and that Tournament of Champions finalist Sam Buttrey is her “favorite contestant ever.”

“He’s just the sweetest, funniest, kindest man,” Nolan said before going on to rack up more money, standing at $10,300 at the end of Double Jeopardy! Meloni and Shepherd were trailing at that point with $2,500 and $1,600 respectively.

Meloni managed to make things more interesting when he clinched the last Daily Double, banking him $2,200 and bringing his total to $8,800 heading into Final Jeopardy. He was still a ways off Nolan’s $14,100, but it was catchable, depending on the final wagers.

Indeed, the wagers played a crucial part in how things ended. Both Meloni and Nolan answered the final clue correctly, but the former ESPN host messed up her math, only wagering $3,500, leaving her tied with the Law & Order: SVU alum at $17,600.

“$3,500, I’m a moron,” Nolan said as she revealed her wager.

This meant a rare tie-breaker round for Nolan and Meloni, with the first to buzz in with the correct answer declared the winner. Under the category “French History,” the clue read: “Drink up! A famous New Orleans street is named after this dynasty that ruled France for most of the 17th & 18th centuries.”

Wasting no time, Nolan buzzed in with the correct answer, “Bourbon,” and secured herself the victory.

Before the episode aired, Nolan appeared on the Gojo and Golic podcast, opening up about her time on the show. “It was very, very stressful,” she said of the experience before grading her performance. “It’s going to be so funny once you’ve watched it to listen back to this because, honestly, the grade I would give myself is probably a C.”

“How would you retroactively grade your performance [on Celebrity Jeopardy!]?” @mikegolicjr “It’s going to be so funny once you’ve watched it and listen back to this … The grade I would give myself is probably a ‘C.'” @katienolan pic.twitter.com/DkVr5vcjqP — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 11, 2023

As for the viewers, it seems many would grade the episode itself an A, with many taking to social media to praise it for its exciting finish.

“I’m not even gonna lie, that was fun,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Is anyone surprised that Katie is the only competent player of that bunch?” said another. “She watches the show every day and her favorite player of all time is Sam Buttrey. She obviously knows her stuff.”

“The finish of that celeb jeopardy episode was sports, actually,” wrote another viewer on Twitter/X.

“Yo @katienolan almost just fumbled over the goal line and while I’m ultimately glad she won, my goodness the *content* if she didn’t,” said another fan.

“Best #CelebrityJeopardy in a while with Katie Nolan, Sherri Shepherd, and Christopher Meloni,” added another.

“I never heard of Katie Nolan until #CelebrityJeopardy tonite, but she’s fabulous – smart and funny, and the fact that her favorite Jeopardy champ is Sam Buttrey tells me she’s got great judgment,” said one fan.

“Wow, amazing finish. Framingham’s finest @katienolan wins #CelebrityJeopardy with a tie breaker question! Awesome game! Congrats Katie Nolan!” wrote another.