‘Wheel of Fortune’ Makes Embarrassing Error Without Vanna White

Wheel of Fortune is in the middle of its Teachers’ Week specials, but perhaps the title writers skipped spelling class because fans have spotted an unfortunate on-screen mistake.

The title on the screens in the studio read “Teacher’s Week,” with the apostrophe coming before the S. Given that the episodes are celebrating all teachers and not just one, the correct spelling should actually be “Teachers’ Week,” with the apostrophe coming after the S.

Some viewers were quick to notice this error and took to social media to point it out.

“It’s more than one teacher so proper spelling is “TEACHERS’ WEEK.” The apostrophe is after the plural spelling,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

“Shouldn’t it be Teachers’ Week, meaning all teachers?” said another, with one person responding, “Yaaaas! That’s the first thing I noticed! Smh.”

“Correct – multiple teachers, so it’s Teachers’ Week, not Teacher’s Week,” replied another viewer.

“Is Wheel of Fortune celebrating one teacher or all teachers ?” quipped another fan.

“BTW, should it not be Teachers’ Week? Unless I’m missing the ONE teacher with a week….” said another.

Is Wheel of Fortune celebrating one teacher or all teachers 🧐? pic.twitter.com/LTltQB6m7F — Lori Haun (@LoriHaun) October 3, 2023

Long-time co-host Vanna White is absent from this week’s episodes due to testing positive for COVID-19. California Teacher of the Year Bridgette Donald-Blue is filling in for her as the letter-turner for the week.

The Teachers’ Week episodes were taped in late July; rescheduling wasn’t possible at the time due to the teachers’ schedules. It marked only the fourth time White had missed a taping over her four decades on the long-running game show.

On Monday’s (October 2) episode, host Pat Sajak walked out alone and explained White’s absence. “I can’t even find my mark without her,” he joked. “You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news. The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago, and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle, but she tested positive and that’s the way it goes.”

He continued, “So she will not be here with us this week. But it’s Teachers’ Week, and so we have a teacher here who is going to handle the puzzle board duties.”

White is expected to return to the show next week.