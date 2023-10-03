‘Wheel of Fortune’: 5 Things to Know About Vanna White’s Temporary Replacement Bridgette Donald-Blue

Fans were quick to notice that Vanna White was missing from her usual Wheel of Fortune post on October 2, as she’d tested positive for Covid at the time of the tapings for Teachers Week. Fret not though because Bridgette Donald-Blue was there to step in and serve in her place.

But who is Ms. Blue? Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Wheel of Fortune‘s interim co-host.

She’s a Top-Tier Teacher

Bridgette Donald-Blue is an elementary school teacher who is educating young minds at Coliseum Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. Considering it’s Teachers Week on Wheel of Fortune, Ms. Blue’s participation fits the theme. She has been teaching for three decades and in 2023 was named California Teacher of the Year.

She’s Attended & Taught at Prestigious Schools

Donald-Blue is an alumna of Howard University, which is located in Washington D.C.. From there, she joined Teach for America, which brought her out to Compton, California. After settling out west, Donald-Blue taught fifth graders and went on to educate as an adjunct professor at UCLA and California State University.

Her Specialty Is Math

This teacher’s specialty is math. Currently, Donald-Blue helps young kids at Coliseum recover from math learning loss, according to LA School Report. As she shared on the show, she also works with a wide spectrum of students in grades K through 5.

Legal Ambitions

Donald-Blue shared in her introduction on the show that she originally wanted to be a lawyer, and that’s the main reason she went to Howard University. It wasn’t until Teach for America crossed her path that she realized her true passion.

All About Family

The teacher also revealed that she’s both a wife and mother, the latter of which ultimately made her a better teacher.

Don’t miss what else she had to say in the video, above, and catch Donald-Blue as she works alongside host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune.

