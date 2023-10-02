‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked By Vanna White’s Absence

Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

If you missed a report back in August about Vanna White being missing for a selection of episodes of Wheel of Fortune Season 41, you were likely very confused when you tuned in for the Monday, October 2 show.

As was explained then, White had to miss out on Teachers Week after testing positive for COVID-19 (rescheduling wasn’t possible, due to the teachers’ schedules). The episodes were taped on July 27. It was also announced then that California Teacher of the Year Bridgette Donald-Blue would be filling in for her.

Pat Sajak was introduced by himself and walked out alone. “I can’t even find my mark without her!” He began. “You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news. The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago, and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle, but she tested positive and that’s the way it goes. So she will not be here with us this week. But it’s Teachers Week, and so we have a teacher here who is going to handle the puzzle board duties.” He then introduced Bridgette Donald-Blue.

Donald Blue teaches kindergarten through fifth grade mathematics, and in a video package, which you can watch above, she details what inspired her to become a teacher (she was planning to become a lawyer until she learned about Teach for America), having kids, and more. “When I got the call to be a part of Wheel of Fortune for Teachers Week, I was tremendously excited. It was a great opportunity to champion the cause of education, the work that teachers do every day. Wheel of Fortune, you’re the best. Thank you.”

Viewers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their confusion upon tuning in.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check your local listings

