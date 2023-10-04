‘Jeopardy!’ Writers Return to Work Following Strike Resolution — When Will We See New Clues?

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! writers are back to work after five months on strike, guaranteeing new clues down the line in the show’s 4oth season. So, when will the show return to its normal format?

According to TV Line, it will be months before viewers ever see new clues onscreen as several episodes were filmed prior to the WGA strike ending. The current cycle featuring competitors and recycled material will continue through Monday, December 18.

Unless the show decides to wait until the new year, fresh clues and post-strike episodes could begin as soon as Tuesday, December 19. The Season 39 “postseason” will begin at that point before segueing to kick off Season 40. The postseason is comprised of Season 39 Second Chance, Season 39 Champions Wildcard, and the Tournament of Champions.

In other words, there’s still a lot of ground to cover once things resume to normal onscreen. Thankfully, behind the scenes, things are getting back to normal. Meanwhile, Ken Jennings will continue to serve as host for the time being, or at least through December 19. It’s unclear if co-host Mayim Bialik will return to the rotation quite yet.

Bialik might not be onscreen until sometime next year if she does return. As viewers will recall, Bialik stepped back from her duties as co-host when the writers went on strike as a show of solidarity. While Bialik is a member of SAG-AFTRA as an actor, it’s unclear if she’d remain on strike for Jeopardy! as the show doesn’t fall under SAG-AFTRA limitations, which is evident in ABC‘s ongoing Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Stay tuned for more news about Jeopardy!‘s return to normalcy following the WGA strike, and let us know what you’re looking forward to as the writers return to work.

