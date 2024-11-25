‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Dominates Plinko Game Despite Funny Mistake

A precious player on The Price is Right blew away viewers and host Drew Carey alike with an on-the-money Plinko round. She got two jackpot disc drops, and after a humorous moment of confusion in which she went to exit the game early, she made over $20,000.

The contestant who pulled it off was Bethel, who took on the Plinko game on Monday, November 25’s episode. In the show’s most popular pricing game (debuting in 1983), a contestant identifies the prices of small prizes to earn Plinko chips. Then, they take their chips to the top of a giant game board and release them, one by one, into slots at the bottom containing money amounts. The nine slots (in order) include the values of $100, $500, $1,000, $0, and $10,000. That meant if Bethel could land each of her four discs in the $10,000 slot, she could win $40,000. And she wasn’t far off.

Taking to the top of the Plinko board, Bethel dropped her first disc down the set piece. It landed directly in the green $10,000 slot. “Yes!” Carey exclaimed as the player burst into a scream of surprise. “Do I keep going? Is that real?” she asked in disbelief. Looking to Carey for instruction, she began walking back down the stairs of the board already ready to celebrate thinking she was done.

Carey reminded her to keep going as she had three more disks, and she threw up her hands having realized she wasn’t quite done yet. She returned to the top of the board and the host urged, “Do it again!”

Bethel dropped her second disc, which landed on $100, and her third disc went to the $1000 slot. But she had one more to go. In a moment of sheer game show magic, she landed in the $10,000 slot yet again. This brought her grand total to $21,100.

She raced down from the top of the board and hugged Carey as the host said in awe, “You found the spot!” Still in disbelief, Bethel asked once more, “Is that real? Did that just happen?”

The game show shared the big win to Instagram, captioning the clip, “Girl Absolutely Crushes Plinko Board.” Fans came on down to the comments section to celebrate Bethel’s Plinko prowess and how excited she was that she almost fled midway through.

“She looked like she was ready to celebrate after the first win. I thought she was done. Too funny. Congrats!” one fan wrote.

“I was so happy for that young lady,” wrote another.

“She won more than contestants do on family feud. TPIR > Family Feud,” wrote a third.

“Way to go!! Congratulations,” wrote a fourth.

“She also won the final showcase, several trips,” wrote a fifth.

What did you think of Bethel’s big Plinko win? Let us know in the comments below!