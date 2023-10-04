HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Karen E. Laine Hints at Spinoff Show Without Daughter Mina

HGTV’s Karen E. Laine is renovating a new home in Wilmington, North Carolina, leading many to speculate if the Good Bones star is setting up for a spinoff series of her own amid tensions with her daughter and co-host Mina Starsiak Hawk.

Good Bones is filmed where the two live currently, in Indianapolis. However, Laine’s new property is 750 miles away. Laine has shared a few images of the house on social media, alongside her vision for the property in the comments. “This is going to be so much fun!” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “And I’m going to take you all along for the ride.” She also alluded to the property being her retirement home and that the reason she bought in Wilmington was due to “climate and employment opportunities.”

One follower, however, commented, “what? you are not doing the show with your daughter?? What happened?” Laine responded, “she decided she didn’t want to do it anymore.” Another commenter asked if she would be returning to the network with a new show, and she responded with “maybe.” Check out the post below.

In the August 28 episode of her podcast, Starsiak Hawk said she’s “not on good terms” with her mom and her brother Tad Starsiak.

While she didn’t elaborate on a possible cause for the friction, she noted, “No one’s punching the other person in the face by any means.” Instead, Starsiak Hawk shared, “We all just exist because it’s what makes my dad happy. And that’s that’s fine. That’s been fine for a long time. It’s fine for a lot of families. I just don’t think it’s fine anymore.”

Starsiak Hawk also recently opened up about her mental health battle and how her recent experience changing her medication affected her sex life and caused her to have “little brain seizures.”

Although there is no official announcement of a Good Bones spinoff series, the news above, alongside of the announcement the mother-daughter duo’s Indianapolis home goods store, Bates Hendricks, is to close at the end of 2023, that the two may be heading off in opposite directions.