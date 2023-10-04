‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Says It’s More ‘Unpredictable’ Than Regular Show (VIDEO)

If you tune in to Celebrity Jeopardy! on Wednesdays on ABC expecting to see pretty much what you enjoy about the regular version that airs every weeknight, you’ll be surprised with what you get.

“It’s unpredictable. We don’t know when these players are going to make crazy wagers or get weirdly emotional about something they didn’t think was going to happen or crack a joke,” host Ken Jennings says in TV Insider’s exclusive featurette. He calls this version, which sees celebrity contestants competing for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice “a little bit wilder” with “more unpredictability than you’re used to on Jeopardy! in a good way.”

As he notes, “it’s very exciting to watch someone who you know is already very good at comedy or basketball or whatever it is, and then it turns out they’re also a legit Jeopardy! talent. It almost doesn’t seem fair.”

Jennings tells Dulé Hill, “I was a contestant on the show that asked about your Broadway career, and I did not get it right. Somebody beat me to it.” Hill and Jennings then get laughs with the exchange that follows. “I knew I didn’t like you,” the former says, with the latter immediately replying, “No, I mean, the way I see it, you owe me 800 bucks.”

So who excels at Jeopardy? “Curious people,” according to the host. “They’re inquisitive and they’re inquisitive about everything. … For a lot of people, Jeopardy! functions as comfort food. You tune in because you know you love it, and you know exactly what you’re going to get every night.” Watch the full video above for much more from Jennings and the celebrity contestants.

Celebrity Jeopardy! continues on October 4 with the second quarterfinals, featuring The Office‘s Brian BaumgartnerVeep‘s Timothy Simons, and Abbott Elementary‘s Lisa Ann Walter facing off for a chance to move on to the semifinal round.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

