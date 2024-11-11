‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date: Host & More Details Revealed

Jeopardy! fans got buzzworthy news on Monday, November 11, especially for those who have embraced Ken Jennings as the franchise’s frontman.

Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres on Wednesday, January 8, at 9 p.m. on ABC and on Hulu. The official announcement came via press release and included the first confirmation that Jennings would continue hosting the spinoff, not his former co-host Mayim Bialik.

In their press release, ABC shared that the Celebrity Jeopardy! premiere will follow the series premiere of Shifting Gears and the highly anticipated Abbott Elementary/It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode. “New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy!, hosted by Ken Jennings, and What Would You Do? round out the evening.”

Jeopardy! producers recently shared that taping the star-studded spinoff was underway earlier this month and provided some details. Once more, it will be an hour long, include the Triple Jeopardy round, and be held in a tournament style. The winner will receive a $1 million prize (for their chosen charity) and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 contestants and the schedule have not been announced, but it’s likely to follow the previous two seasons of the rebooted special and air weekly. Fans will be in store for A-listers who are secretly terrific quizzers, or not (see Becky Lynch). According to producers, it’s more of the former this time.

“If I was describing Celebrity [Jeopardy!] I would say ‘great gameplay,” producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss promised fans on the Inside Jeopardy podcast. “And that may not be something people are used to associating with Celebrity Jeopardy! but really, it was great gameplay.” Executive Producer Michael Davies shared, “Jeopardy!, when this is an evenly matched game, always works.”

It was all but assumed that Jennings, who hosts the syndicated (or nightly) quiz show, would host Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3. However, his role cryptically had not been solidified. When Celebrity Jeopardy! was renewed in May, Deadline pointed out that no host was attached. “It’s not clear whether Ken Jennings, who replaced Mayim Bialik will remain as host of the Sony Pictures Television-produced show,” the outlet shared at the time.

Jennings hosted the previous season of the spinoff on ABC. In contrast, Bialik, who was axed last December as a syndicated host alongside the former champion but not from potential involvement in future specials, presided over Season 1 (see below). When no host was named upon its renewal, fans were assumptive but unsure who would host. This also left one last opportunity for Bialik to come back.

Earlier this fall when the quiz show’s 41st season began, Bialik also expressed interest in returning to front one of the prime-time versions, adding to the mystery of it all.

“I’m definitely still a fan of the show and very honored that I was nominated for an Emmy for my work there,” Bialik stated to Fox News. “That is something that I got to change my bio, that I was nominated for Jeopardy! So, yeah, it’s something I’m still very proud of. And yeah, we’ll see what happens this season.”

The announcement would seem to be make clear that the Jeopardy!-verse is moving on without Bialik, whose profile was scrubbed from Jeopardy!’s website shortly before the current season began.

Season 1’s winner was Mad TV actor Ike Barinholtz, who stunned America by proceeding to nearly make the finals of the 2024 ToC. Season 2’s winner was Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter, who will be in the next ToC.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, ABC