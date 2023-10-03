‘Criminal Record’: Peter Capaldi & Cush Jumbo Are Cops at War in New Thriller (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in 'Criminal Record'
Apple TV+

A new thriller and murder case to obsess over is coming to Apple TV+ at the beginning of next year.

The streaming service has announced that the eight-episode Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, will premiere on Friday, January 12, 2024. The first two episodes will drop that day, followed by one every Friday until the finale on February 23. Check out the first photos of Capaldi and Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case above and below.

Peter Capaldi in 'Criminal Record'

Apple TV+

Criminal Record, from Paul Rutman, is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career (Jumbo’s Detective Sergeant June Lenker), the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy (Capaldi’s Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty). The crime thriller touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Cush Jumbo in 'Criminal Record'

Apple TV+

Criminal Record‘s cast also includes Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell-Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi.

'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Season 3
Related

'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Season 3

The series, which was first ordered in June 2022, is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. It is executive produced by Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. It is directed by Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant.

Criminal Record joins other shows coming to Apple TV+ in the coming months including Lessons in Chemistry (October 13), The Enfield Poltergeist (October 27), The Buccaneers (November 8), For All Mankind Season 4 (November 10), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (November 17), and Slow Horses Season 3 (December 1).

Criminal Record, Series Premiere, Friday, January 12, 2024, Apple TV+

Criminal Record

Cush Jumbo

Peter Capaldi

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings and Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy! Masters'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Weighs In on ‘Intense’ Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Debate
Mina Starsiak Hawk
2
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About Her Mental Health Issues
Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked By Vanna White’s Absence
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
4
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The View’ Co-Hosts For Talking About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Kelsey Grammer in key art for 'Frasier'
5
‘Frasier’: See New Kelsey Grammer Images & Homage to Original Series