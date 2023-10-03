A new thriller and murder case to obsess over is coming to Apple TV+ at the beginning of next year.

The streaming service has announced that the eight-episode Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, will premiere on Friday, January 12, 2024. The first two episodes will drop that day, followed by one every Friday until the finale on February 23. Check out the first photos of Capaldi and Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case above and below.

Criminal Record, from Paul Rutman, is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career (Jumbo’s Detective Sergeant June Lenker), the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy (Capaldi’s Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty). The crime thriller touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Criminal Record‘s cast also includes Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell-Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi.

The series, which was first ordered in June 2022, is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. It is executive produced by Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. It is directed by Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant.

Criminal Record joins other shows coming to Apple TV+ in the coming months including Lessons in Chemistry (October 13), The Enfield Poltergeist (October 27), The Buccaneers (November 8), For All Mankind Season 4 (November 10), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (November 17), and Slow Horses Season 3 (December 1).

Criminal Record, Series Premiere, Friday, January 12, 2024, Apple TV+