Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo will face off once again. Apple TV+ has announced that it has renewed Criminal Record for a second season.

The thriller stars and is executive produced by Capaldi and Jumbo, who play Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker. The series comes from Paul Rutman. Season 1 was released in January and February 2024.

Criminal Record is set in the heart of contemporary London, and Season 2 features the return of the two brilliant detectives clashing once more in a complex murder investigation. Now, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.

The first season ended with Lenker realizing that Hegarty “poisoned” Errol Mathis’s (Tom Moutchi) stepson against him. Errol hadn’t told Patrick’s mother that he’d “knock her flat”; the boy had just repeated what he heard on the TV when Hegarty spoke with him. “You poisoned his whole life with that, didn’t you? And what happened to follow the facts? What happened to that?” Lenker asked Hegarty, who didn’t answer and hung up on her.

“I felt that if we didn’t have that moment, that there was something slightly too neat and tidy about the ending and that there was something maybe slightly sentimental about our worldview if we just said, okay, he’s penitent. He says sorry, everybody’s learned and grown, and we move forward,” Rutman explained to TV Insider. “And I just don’t think that is quite what the world is. I think Hegarty’s, in a way, a bit bigger and maybe more dangerous than that. We just wanted to just open another trap door and just say, hello, there’s still danger out there. There’s still the possibility that he’s something else.”

They also wanted to make sure their characters were “really complex and not all good or not all bad” rather than tell a story about redemption,” added Collins. “We wanted both of the characters to sort of embody more than just a sort of good and bad view of the world, but for both of them at different times to sort of sit somewhere in between.”

Criminal Record is filmed in London and produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. It is executive produced by Rutman, Collins, Chris Sussman, Capaldi and Jumbo.

