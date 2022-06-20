Peter Capaldi & Cush Jumbo Cast in Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Criminal Record’

Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi and The Good Fight star Cush Jumbo are set to lead Criminal Record, an upcoming London-based detective thriller ordered to series at Apple TV+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-episode series sees Capaldi and Jumbo as detectives caught in a tug of war after an anonymous phone call draws them into a confrontation over an old murder case. The series comes from BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman (Vera) and is currently in production in London.

Jumbo will play Detective Sergeant June Lenker, described as a young woman in the early stages of her career. Capaldi, meanwhile, will portray Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. Through these characters, the series will touch on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Rutman will serve as executive producer alongside Capaldi, Jumbo, and Elaine Collins, while BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (Save Me Too) is set to direct the series. It is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Capaldi is known for portraying the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who from 2014 to 2017 and Malcolm Tucker in the British political comedy The Thick of It from 2005 to 2012. He most recently appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as Gaius Grieves / The Thinker and in the 2021 biographical film Benediction.

Jumbo is best known for her leading role as attorney Lucca Quinn in the CBS drama series The Good Wife and its CBS All Access spin-off series The Good Fight. She also has ties to Doctor Who, having starred as Lois Habiba in the third season of spin-off Torchwood in 2009. Most recently, she appeared in Harlan Coben’s Netflix miniseries Stay Close.

