’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Big Ed & Liz Share Update on Relationship After ‘The Last Resort’

Big Ed and Liz have had plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, but the couple are embarking on a fresh start after their time on the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series The Last Resort.

The reality TV couple have been must-see viewing in The Last Resort, now airing on TLC, which sees five 90 Day Fiancé couples attending a group retreat to work through their various relationship issues with the help of professional therapists and relationship coaches.

“We had to separate it from couples therapy on the show, and then couples therapy for what we actually needed,” Liz told The Messenger, explaining that she and Ed have continued couples therapy after the show, saying it’s the “best thing we could have done for ourselves.”

She continued, “It’s not that we haven’t been to couples therapy before, but we had a fair advantage this time around with having a fresh start. In the past, we went to couples therapy with Ed’s therapists. To me, it wasn’t a fair level.”

Ed said he was glad Liz “really put her foot down and demanded that we get individual time” with therapists, as it has helped them both grow. He also admitted that the therapy has helped him reconcile with his loved ones.

While Ed and his mom, Norma, had always seemed close on the TLC reality series, Norma refused to accept her son’s relationship with Liz due to the 30-year age gap.

Ed told The Messenger, “There’s an update with my mom, definitely. I talk to my mom every day,” adding that Norma now “loves” his fiancée.

Unfortunately, things are still tense between Ed and his daughter, Tiffany, who is just three years older than Liz.

“[The relationship] with my daughter is still on hold,” Ed shared. “I’m reaching out and getting messages every once in a while, but it’s still a relationship I’m working on. I’m never gonna give up.”

Liz said she has been actively encouraging Ed to mend fences with Tiffany and doesn’t want to get in the way.

“I definitely have always been supportive,” Liz stated. “There was a time when he wanted to shut down, and I’m like, ‘It doesn’t matter how hard it is, just shoot that text.’ Because at the end of the day, you can hold yourself accountable for reaching out. Ever since then, even if he knew he wasn’t gonna get a response back, he can still say, ‘I tried it.'”

As for what’s next for Liz and Ed, well, if things continue to go well with their fresh start, the possibility of having kids is still on the table. This is despite Ed having had a vasectomy.

“Basically, if we want a kid, our son or daughter is frozen in a LA bank right now,” Liz told Access Hollywood.

“I froze my sperm in a bank,” Ed added. “And we did that when we first started to date because I got a vasectomy, but Liz is like, ‘What if I want kids one day?’”

90 Day: The Last Resort, Mondays, 9 pm PT/ET, TLC