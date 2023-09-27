“Don’t you ever get this feeling that sometimes you just want to disappear, just walk out, never stop?” Based on what the chilling teaser for True Detective: Night Country shows for the fourth season of the HBO drama, we have to agree with that.

HBO has announced that the six-episode Night Country will premiere on Sunday, January 14, at 9/8c. It will also be available to stream on Max. Along with that, we have the aforementioned new look at what to expect from the case and the partnership between Jodie Foster and Kali Reis‘ characters.

In the new season, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry and dig into the haunted truths buried under the eternal ice.

As the teaser, which you can watch above for a look at the new chapter, shows, Liz and Evangeline aren’t the first people anyone would think of as partners. Others think they hate each other. And we can see why that is. But considering the case — five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh — they need answers.

True Detective: Night Country also stars Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes. López serves as an executive producer alongside Foster, Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga; and Nic Pizzolatto. Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, and Sam Breckman serve as producers.

True Detective Season 1 (2014) starred McConaughey, Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles. Season 2 in 2015 starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn. And Season 3 in 2019 starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

True Detective: Night Country, Premiere, Sunday, January 14, 9/8c, HBO and Max