‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster Drops Big News About Season 5

Despite being a hit with viewers and critics, Jodie Foster‘s Chief Liz Danvers will not be returning for True Detective‘s fifth season.

Foster starred in the fourth season, Night Country, alongside Kali Reis, and many deemed it a return to form for the HBO crime drama. With the show recently being renewed for Season 5, with Night Country creator Issa López back on board, some wondered if the series would drop its anthology concept and continue to follow Foster and Reis’ characters.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, as Foster confirmed the show will continue with the anthology format.

Speaking to Variety On the Carpet at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 10), Foster said her time on True Detective was “one and done,” reiterating, “It’s an anthology.”

When asked if she was coming back, the Silence of the Lambs star straight up said, “No.”

Night Country became the most-watched edition of True Detective yet, with 12.7 million average viewers per episode. However, controversy surrounded the season after the show’s original creator, Nic Pizzolatto, blasted the series on social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Pizzolatto called Season 4’s ties to his first season “so stupid” and told one fan, “I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can’t blame me.”

Pizzolatto also shared fan criticisms after the Season 4 finale, including one viewer who called the last episode “lazy” and “nonsensical.”

Responding to Pizzolatto’s posts, Reis took to X to write, “That’s a damn shame. But hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, s*** on others’ is the new wave lol.”

As for Foster, she continues to stay out of the drama, telling Variety she’s not on social media. “There you have it,” she said.

Foster attended Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bonnie Stoll in the Netflix biopic Nyad.

True Detective: Night Country, Streaming, MaxFams