Max has released the official teaser for its upcoming fourth season of True Detective, entitled Night Country, which stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The new season is set in Alaska’s Arctic Circle (but was filmed in Iceland).

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace,” according to an official logline. “To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.”

In the footage, above, we see Danvers obsessively working on a missing person’s case, which she intends to treat it as a murder case. She rubs people around her the wrong way, especially Navarro. “You think I want to work with you? Take a look in the mirror, no one can stand you.” The unlikely duo must team up in order to solve the crime, despite not caring for one another. The mystery of the “Night Country takes them one by one,” the trailer narration concludes.

True Detective: Night Country also co-stars Deadwood‘s John Hawkes, Doctor Who‘s Christopher Eccleston, and Andor‘s Fiona Shaw, plus Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Issa López serves as the showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer along with Foster. Other executive producers include Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Mari Jo Winkler; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Woody Harrelson; Matthew McConaughey; Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective: Night Country, 2023, MAX