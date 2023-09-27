Medium Theresa Caputo Returning to TV With New Lifetime Series ‘Raising Spirits’

Theresa Caputo has set her return to television.

The world-renowned medium is coming to Lifetime for the 20-episode Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits. From Magilla Entertainment, the show is set to premiere in 2024. (She previously starred on the TLC reality series Long Island Medium from 2011 to 2019.) Watch an extended look above.

“It is an honor to help others reunite with loved ones who’ve passed and help so many people find closure while restoring their faith,” said Caputo in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share so many stories on Lifetime and excited to explore this new era with devoted fans and new audiences alike.”

The series will follow Caputo exploring the next phase of her personal life and embarking on a much-anticipated tour, including sold-out shows in London, for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. The three-time New York Times bestselling author will share her incredible gift with viewers while balancing new family dynamics like divorce and becoming a grandmother.

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits will cover various topics, from spending time as a devoted friend, mother, daughter, and grandmother to many exciting first-time adventures. Theresa will celebrate her son’s wedding, help her daughter adjust to motherhood, visit her parents next door, and channel her share of spirits for others. Cameras will capture surprise readings, while she’s running an errand or at a drive-thru, and the impressions she leaves on skeptics.

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits is produced by Magilla Entertainment for Lifetime, with Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Dominick Pupa, and Courtney Mullin serving as executive producers. Gabrielle Salvatore is a co-executive producer. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Cat Rodriguez, and Amy Savitsky produce for Lifetime.

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits, Series Premiere, 2024, Lifetime