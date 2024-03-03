Hey, soul sister!

In her new Lifetime series Raising Spirits, the one and only Theresa Caputo is back rubbing elbows with the unseen and reading audiences as she embarks on a live tour here and abroad. It’s been a long road from Long Island Medium to London concert halls and Italy’s Lake Como, but the bouffant’ed spitfire shows no signs of slowing down, even when bombarded by signs from the beyond!

“People always ask, ‘How do you turn it on, turn it off?’ It just happens,” Caputo said of her 24/7 connection to the spirit world during our February chat (which you can watch in the video above) during the annual Television Critics Association winter press event in Pasadena. “It’s almost like, I feel I was born this way. It’s my body [and] I automatically know how to communicate. It’s all I know. I don’t know any different, and it just happens.”

Adding that “there are certain places” where unsettled spirits have hit her harder—”I struggle a lot if I go down to say, Savannah or if I’m in Philly…where there are a lot of tragedies or even [tragic] history”—Caputo isn’t complaining about the constant contact. After all, most of the times, the messages she’s being asked to pass on by these ghosts are ones of comfort. “They want their loved one to know they are at peace.”

And it’s not just the ethereal realm keeping her busy. “People approach me every single day,” she offers with a huge smile. “They just want to tell me how much they love what I do…and then they proceed to tell me how much what I do has helped them.”

So basically, she has the best dead-end job ever.