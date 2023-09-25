Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 25-October 1.

It’s that time of the year that usually most of our favorite shows would be back (and possible new ones would be premiering), but with the ongoing actors’ strike (with the writers tentatively reaching a deal with the studios on September 24), it’s mostly unscripted programming on broadcast this week. That includes Dancing With the Stars back on ABC (and continuing to stream on Disney+) for its 32nd season (September 26) with new celebrities paired with pros hoping to wow the judges. The popular reality dating franchise expands with The Golden Bachelor (September 28 on ABC), following 72-year-old Gerry Turner‘s quest to find love again. And one of the rare new scripted series this fall premieres on NBC on September 25, The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin as a renowned professor who uses his understanding of human behavioral science to help solve high-stakes cases.

For those who can’t get enough of their favorite game shows once a night, Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune return with new seasons on September 27 on ABC. For the first week, the contestants on the former are Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, while on the latter, Brendan Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, and Joe Buck will be playing.

And over on streaming, if you’re missing The Boys, the college-set spinoff Gen V premieres (September 29 on Prime Video), following young Supes as they test their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries.

The only show returning to our list from last week is Love Is Blind (was #4).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?