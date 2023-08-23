All the Network Scripted Shows Still Coming This Fall

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Magnum P.I.,' 'The Spencer Sisters,' and 'Found'
Zack Dougan/NBC; Entertainment One; Steve Swisher/NBC

Fall TV is going to look a bit different for the 2023-2024 season. Due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, many of your usual favorites have not been in production, and instead, the networks are finding other ways to fill the primetime schedule.

For the most part, that’s where unscripted and animated series come in. But there will also be (non-animated) scripted offerings as well. Some shows are getting first runs on broadcast (like Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone, Paramount+‘s SEAL Team, and the U.K. version of Ghosts, all on CBS). Some networks are airing reruns of favorites (such as Blue Bloods and NCIS on CBS and Abbott Elementary on ABC).

Below, we’re keeping track of all the (non-animated) scripted shows — including those acquired, but not ones just getting a run from other networks and streaming services — coming to broadcast TV this fall.

Simon Bird and Kate O'Flynn in 'Everyone Else Burns'
James Stack / Channel 4

Everyone Else Burns

The Lewises are a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the decade. Patriarch David longs for the church to promote him. Long-suffering Fiona hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Aaron is a model young believer, though his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell. And anxious 17-year-old Rachel is about to fall for someone who could save her social life and damn her soul. The series stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Harry Connor, and Amy James-Kelly.

Series Premiere, Monday, October 16, 9:30/8:30c, The CW

Gabrielle Elise Walsh, Brett Dalton, Kelli Williams, Shanola Hampton, Karan Oberoi, and Arlen Escarpeta in 'Found'
Matt Miller/NBC

Found

Each year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S, with more than half people of color that the country seems to forget about. This drama follows a public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten, and her crisis management team who make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, she’s hiding a chilling secret of her own. The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 3, 10/9c, NBC

Katy Wix, Lolly Adefope, Jim Howick, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Simon Farnaby, Larry Rickard, Mat Baynton, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe in 'Ghosts' U.K.
Button Hall Productions

Ghosts U.K.

The comedy on which the hit CBS version is based follows a cash-strapped young couple who inherit a rickety country mansion, only to find it teeming with needy ghosts. The cast includes Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond.

Series Premiere, Thursday, November 16, 9/8c, CBS

Jesse L. Martin and Maahra Hill in 'The Irrational'
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

In this drama, based on best-selling author Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational, world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer lends his unique expertise on high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries. The cast includes Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi.

Series Premiere, Monday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks in 'Magnum P.I.'
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I.

The modern take on the classic series will return with its final episodes following Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The cast includes Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Season 5 Part 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 10/9c, NBC

Raymond Lee in 'Quantum Leap'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Quantum Leap

The drama picked up nearly 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song, has been assembled to restart the project in the hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it … and then he makes an unauthorized leap into the past and struggles to find his way home, which will continue in Season 2. The series stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.

Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 9/8c, NBC

Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber in 'The Spencer Sisters'
Entertainment One

The Spencer Sisters

Mystery novelist Victoria Spencer and her daughter Darby are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases in this lighthearted procedural. Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber star, with the cast including Thomas Antony Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Adam Hurtig.

Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 9/8c, The CW

Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson in 'Sullivan's Crossing'
Michael Tompkins/Freemantle

Sullivan's Crossing

Star neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan returns to her childhood home after her business partner is indicted for fraud and she’s charged with negligence. Sullivan’s Crossing is a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully. There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones, including with a handsome newcomer, all while she works on clearing her name and reputation. (It’s already been renewed for Season 2!) The series stars Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson, and Chad Michael Murray.

Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 8/7c, The CW

'The Swarm'
Beta Films

The Swarm

In the global hit, around the world, there are strange happenings, borne out of the oceans: Whales destroy boats, deep sea crabs attack beaches, and mussels block container ships. An unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. A deadly pathogen spreads into the drinking water. A group of scientists realize something bigger is at play: an intelligent life force, dwelling in the deep and capable of manipulating the ocean and everything that resides in it. This being has borne witness to our destruction of the seas and decided to drive us to extinction, and the scientists set out to track it within the Arctic Ocean. The cast includes Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Krista Kosonen, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, and Barbara Sukowa.

Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 12, 9/8c, The CW

Hamza Haq in 'Transplant'
Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Transplant

The drama follows Bashir “Bash” Hamed as he starts over in Canada with his sister and works closely with his colleagues, who, too, are trying to find themselves both within and beyond the walls of York Memorial Hospital. The cast includes Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Rekha Sharma, and Sirena Gulamgaus.

Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 5, 9/8c, NBC

Everyone Else Burns

Found (2023)

Ghosts (UK)

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Quantum Leap (2022)

Sullivan's Crossing

The Irrational

The Spencer Sisters

The Swarm (2023)

Transplant

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
XXX: Return of Xander Cage - Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Toni Collette
1
Is a ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Sequel in The Works?
Nancy Frangione in Another World
2
‘Another World’ Actress Nancy Frangione Dies at 70
Simone Missick in 'All Rise'
3
‘All Rise’ Ending: Simone Missick Courtroom Drama Sets Final Season Premiere
Jenna Coleman in Wilderness
4
Taylor Swift Song Debuts in Teaser for Prime Video Thriller ‘Wilderness’
KJ Apa and Camila Mendes in 'Riverdale'
5
How Will ‘Riverdale’ Say Goodbye? EP Teases Series Finale