All the Network Scripted Shows Still Coming This Fall

Fall TV is going to look a bit different for the 2023-2024 season. Due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, many of your usual favorites have not been in production, and instead, the networks are finding other ways to fill the primetime schedule.

For the most part, that’s where unscripted and animated series come in. But there will also be (non-animated) scripted offerings as well. Some shows are getting first runs on broadcast (like Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone, Paramount+‘s SEAL Team, and the U.K. version of Ghosts, all on CBS). Some networks are airing reruns of favorites (such as Blue Bloods and NCIS on CBS and Abbott Elementary on ABC).

Below, we’re keeping track of all the (non-animated) scripted shows — including those acquired, but not ones just getting a run from other networks and streaming services — coming to broadcast TV this fall.