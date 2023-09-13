Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC (it will simulcast on Disney+) this fall with its 32nd season, and we now know the complete line-up of celebrities who will be taking to the dance floor.

The celebrity cast — with their professional dancing partners — was announced live on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 13, and it includes American Pie star Alyson Hannigan, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, and Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino. They join the previously announced Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson, and Zoey 101 actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former pro dancer Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars premieres with an expanded two-and-a-half-hour episode on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c and will continue to air Tuesdays, with two-hour episodes, at 8/7c thereafter. The season will simulcast live on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.

Check out the full line-up of celebrity contestants and their pro partners below.