Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC (it will simulcast on Disney+) this fall with its 32nd season, and we now know the complete line-up of celebrities who will be taking to the dance floor.

The celebrity cast — with their professional dancing partners — was announced live on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 13, and it includes American Pie star Alyson Hannigan, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, and Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino. They join the previously announced Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson, and Zoey 101 actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former pro dancer Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars premieres with an expanded two-and-a-half-hour episode on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c and will continue to air Tuesdays, with two-hour episodes, at 8/7c thereafter. The season will simulcast live on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.

Check out the full line-up of celebrity contestants and their pro partners below.

Alyson Hannigan with pro Sasha Farber
TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber

Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach
Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach

Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart
NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart

Ariana Maddix and pro Pasha Pashkov
Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Maddix and pro Pasha Pashkov

Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd
The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd

Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev
The Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev

Jamie Lynn Spears and pro Alan Bersten
Actress Jamie Lynn Spears and pro Alan Bersten

Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong
Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong

Matt Walsh and pro Koko Iwasaki
Comedian and actor Matt Walsh and pro Koko Iwasaki

Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater
Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater

Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko
Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko

Rylee Arnold and pro Harry Jowsey
Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold

Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson
Supermodel Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovsky
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovsky

