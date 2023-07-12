Just when you thought your summer couldn’t get hotter, things are about to heat up with the return of Love Island USA. Season 5 of the Peacock reality competition series, shot in real time, brings a new set of scantily-clad hotties looking for lasting love and a shot at $100,000.

The group of singles will share a tropical villa as the show runs it back to Fiji for the first time since Season 1. They’ll couple up or risk being sent home. The remaining Islanders are then put through various sexy challenges and games while having to win over viewers voting for their favorite couples.

Returning host Sarah Hyland is happy to be back and to have a front-row seat to it all. She’ll once again be joined by Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator. And Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is set to surprise the Islanders with a special guest appearance during the series’ second week.

Here, Hyland, the Modern Family fav and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star, breaks down what’s to come.

What were your overall feelings about last season? How does it feel to be back as host?

Sarah Hyland: I loved last season so much. I had so much fun. We had the most amazing Islanders, just the energy they brought to the villa. This season, I’m hoping for the same thing. I haven’t met the Islanders yet, but I’m really excited because we are in Fiji this year. So, we are back on an actual island and are having so many new things. I’m just going to bring my popcorn and a bottle of wine honestly, so I can sit back and watch the drama unfold.

What do you think of the show’s return to Fiji?

This season, we are going to make full use of the Fijian landscape. We’ll have a lot of sexy, steamy beach challenges. The villa’s on the beach. All of our dates will be elevated and fully using the Fijian landscape, so that’s exciting. I’m honestly kind of jealous about that. We’re starting off the coupling up in a very different way, and nobody has ever seen it like this before. It’s very exciting.

Is there anything you can tease about the challenges we are going to see this season?

Very sexy, very steamy, very beachy. Lots of drama and surprises.

There is so much reality TV now, but one thing that fans really love is the opportunity to come home from work and, as you said, grab a glass of wine and sit back and watch the drama unfold. And they have a part in it over the course of six episodes each week.

The great thing about Love Island USA is you get to come home every day after work and watch and keep up with these Islanders each night. We are on Peacock six nights a week. It’s almost like you’re in a relationship with them. I get very invested in these Islanders and their relationships — not only romantic ones, but their friendships as well, especially with the women. I think it’s going to be a crazy season. I can’t wait to watch myself. I’m excited we are able to shoot in real time and have six episodes a week. Everyone can really go on the journey with them and truly see what goes down in that villa.

You have a year married coming up to Wells [Adams]. Is he ever a little jealous seeing you with these attractive folks?

He can’t be jealous because he is on a beach every year with good-looking people, too.

Fair enough. Is there any advice that you would give these contestants, having seen the process last year? What are your keys to being successful with this show?

In my opinion, I think you win with this show no matter what, if you come out with lifelong friendships. So my advice for the women is to truly create that bond and trust each other and get to know each other. Female relationships and friendships are just as important as romantic relationships, maybe even more so sometimes. Last year, they were so supportive of one another. They are still hanging out to this day, like Mady [McLanahan] and Deb [Chubb] are still going to the club and going to get dinner in their sexy outfits. It’s really nice to see things like that off the show.

As for the romantic stuff, I think it’s [that] you have to be vulnerable and communicative. The reason I say female friendships are so important is that if you put yourself out there and are vulnerable and it’s not working out for you and you’re heartbroken, you’ll have your girls there to have your back and cheer you up. That’s what we do as just human beings. I think that’s why it’s so important to have really strong friendships. You need to be communicative and vulnerable in order to take that leap of faith and have a romantic relationship on the show. But if it doesn’t work out, at least you’ll have your girls.

How do you think you would do on this show and environment?

I would not have the confidence to be in a bikini all summer long, and then doing it in front of millions of people on TikTok. I don’t know. I’ve never thought about myself on Love Island as a contestant. I don’t know if I would fare so well.

This is a guilty pleasure for a lot of people. Do you have a guilty pleasure watch?

Is it weird to say Love Island UK? I’m just a fan of Love Island even before I started doing this. I just love reality television. Love Island is just so fun and you get to really see these relationships in real time. It’s just wild and passionate. I’m just such a fan.

Do you see yourself and Wells working on a project together?

We’re not against it by any means. I think we used to be when our relationship just started out. Now I think you want to be able to spend time with your significant other. With our jobs especially, he’ll go to Mexico for a month. I’ll go to Fiji for two months, or last year I was in Berlin for three months. What better way than to work with your significant other to just to be together?

Speaking of Berlin, anything you can say about Bumper in Berlin Season 2 and where the show is going?

I can’t say anything, but I’m excited we got picked up for a second season. I just love Adam DeVine, and Megan Amram, our showrunner, is a genius. I love her more than anything. We got really close. She is just a superstar.

What are you most excited to explore from Heidi?

I’d like to see Heidi channel some Love Island.

That would be fun to see her on Love Island.

That would be hysterical. That would is actually a great idea. Let’s pitch it.

Love Island USA, Season 5 Premiere, July 18, Peacock