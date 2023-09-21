‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Cast Features Stars from ‘The Challenge,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘DWTS’ and More

Peacock and Studio Lambert’s popular competition-reality show, The Traitors, is set to make a comeback in the upcoming year with a fresh cast of well-known individuals, and the show will be hosted once again by the charmingly witty Alan Cumming, accompanied by his trusty sidekick, Lala, the dog.

Season 2 will showcase 21 contestants, some of the most competitive reality stars, and prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

The roster of contestants includes Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (Boxer), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), John Bercow (UK Parliament), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas).

Set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? The contestants, coined “the Traitors,” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, coined “the Faithful.”

Season 1 featured a mix of America’s best game-players and reality icons, including Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert, with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers. Olly Jenkin will be the Production Executive, while Gemma Scholes and Ellie Tyndall will be the Line Producers.

The official cast of The Traitors US season 2, airing in early in 2024 on Peacock pic.twitter.com/D7X2Dg0QQc — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) September 21, 2023

The Traitors, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock