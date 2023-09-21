Kim Kardashian Debuts in ‘American Horror Story’: Was She Any Good?

Kim Kardashian made her major acting debut on Wednesday, September 20, in the season premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate and the verdict is in: She’s not that bad!

The reality star plays Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist for Emma Roberts‘ Anna Victoria Alcott, a rising celebrity star suffering from fertility issues. Her character provides comic relief throughout the otherwise dark and twisted first episode, often leaning into the shallow Valley girl persona that many perceive Kardashian as.

“Oh honey, don’t cry. Your face cannot get puffy for Andy,” she says in one scene after Anna books a spot on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s exhausting being better than everyone else,” she says in another moment.

Elsewhere, she takes shots at Hilary Swank, the directors of Academy Award Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Sandoval.

The critics seem mostly positive about Kardashian’s performance, with USA Today writing, “The few times the premiere episode has a pulse come when Kardashian is onscreen.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast said the reality star is “far and away the best part of AHS: Delicate” and “seems more natural in AHS: Delicate than she does in a good chunk of The Kardashians.”

Many fans agreed with the praise, with one viewer tweeting, “I’m super proud of my girl @KimKardashian. Pretty sure she exceeded everyone’s expectations of her acting.”

“Kim is Lowkey Eating this Role, I can’t even hate,” wrote another.

“I just love how comfortable @KimKardashian looks while in an acting role. You can tell she’s worked so hard for this!!! Bravo!” said another fan.

“Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you @KimKardashian,” commented another user.

I’m super proud of my girl @KimKardashian. Pretty sure she exceeded everyone’s expectations of her acting! ❤️🥰🎉 #AHSFX — Amαηdα (@missramirezz) September 21, 2023

Kim is Lowkey Eating this Role, I can’t even hate. #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/XsP0TSe23Y — skinny legend? (@wale__awe) September 21, 2023

I just love how comfortable @KimKardashian looks while in an acting role. You can tell she’s worked so hard for this!!! Bravo🤍 #AHSDelicate — Michael David (@MichaelDavidTV) September 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you @KimKardashian 👏 #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/KtXoIPFTO8 — American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) September 21, 2023

However, not everyone agreed, with one person writing, “Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me.”

Another added, “I’m not into Kim at all #AHS.”

“I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a valiant, open-minded watch but… I can’t. Kim K is an objectively terrible actress,” said another.

Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me #AHS #AHSDelicate — Kaylee 🌵 (@kaylee_gold) September 21, 2023

I’m not into Kim at all #AHS — Brooke Palmer (@Bravoaddict) September 21, 2023

I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a valiant, open-minded watch but… I can’t. 😖 Kim K is an objectively terrible actress. Ryan Murphy didn’t write a new story or even screenwrite the adaptation. AND then when I think @Andy can save us, he & Emma namedrop Sandoval. SMH — 👑Lu (@chilltowncrown) September 21, 2023

Check out more reaction below and let us know your thoughts on Kardashian’s performance in the comments below.

I’ve gotta say, I had serious doubts about ⁦@KimKardashian⁩ in #AHSDelicate but the first episode was superb, she fits this character so well. Bravo. (Although hate the new character & their terrible British accents!) 👍😎👍 https://t.co/2HRGx3VKbt — 💙💙💙 (@CitizenC88) September 21, 2023

I don’t know if I’m impressed at Kim K’s “acting” or if it just seems familiar because the character she is playing is basically just Kim K in fabulous pantsuits. #AHSDelicate — Colton Xavier (@ColtonXavier) September 21, 2023

ok enough time has passed ( 7 hours ) to say that Kim looks great and sounds terrible in #AHSDelicate. The role is a great fit for her essentially playing Kris Jenner but her line delivery is so affected it feels like the character herself is faking it ( maybe? ) — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) September 21, 2023

Dare I say, Kim was not bad.

She delivered her lines pretty cleanly. She gave the character some life and wasn’t as monotone as we’re used to seeing her. Kudos #AHS #AHSDelicate #AmericanHorrorStory — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) September 21, 2023

“It’s exhausting being better than everyone” is such a Kim K line lmao #AHSDelicate — Lindsay (@Lindsay011489) September 21, 2023

Wow Kim is actually eating hold on #AHSDelicate — ChuchiLatto (@Jylekeistheway) September 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian really ruined AHS for me now I don’t even wanna watch it — Rafael Torres (@rafaeltorresnba) September 20, 2023

Really liking the premiere! Actually impressed with Kim so far too #ahsdelicate — Alexander (@aalleexx101) September 21, 2023

American Horror Story: Delicate, Wednesdays, 10/9 c, FX