Kim Kardashian Debuts in ‘American Horror Story’: Was She Any Good?

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
Eric Liebowitz/FX

American Horror Story: Delicate

 More

Kim Kardashian made her major acting debut on Wednesday, September 20, in the season premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate and the verdict is in: She’s not that bad!

The reality star plays Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist for Emma Roberts‘ Anna Victoria Alcott, a rising celebrity star suffering from fertility issues. Her character provides comic relief throughout the otherwise dark and twisted first episode, often leaning into the shallow Valley girl persona that many perceive Kardashian as.

“Oh honey, don’t cry. Your face cannot get puffy for Andy,” she says in one scene after Anna books a spot on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s exhausting being better than everyone else,” she says in another moment.

Elsewhere, she takes shots at Hilary Swank, the directors of Academy Award Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Vanderpump RulesTom Sandoval.

The critics seem mostly positive about Kardashian’s performance, with USA Today writing, “The few times the premiere episode has a pulse come when Kardashian is onscreen.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast said the reality star is “far and away the best part of AHS: Delicate” and “seems more natural in AHS: Delicate than she does in a good chunk of The Kardashians.”

Many fans agreed with the praise, with one viewer tweeting, “I’m super proud of my girl @KimKardashian. Pretty sure she exceeded everyone’s expectations of her acting.”

“Kim is Lowkey Eating this Role, I can’t even hate,” wrote another.

“I just love how comfortable @KimKardashian looks while in an acting role. You can tell she’s worked so hard for this!!! Bravo!” said another fan.

“Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you @KimKardashian,” commented another user.

However, not everyone agreed, with one person writing, “Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me.”

Another added, “I’m not into Kim at all #AHS.”

“I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a valiant, open-minded watch but… I can’t. Kim K is an objectively terrible actress,” said another.

Check out more reaction below and let us know your thoughts on Kardashian’s performance in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Delicate, Wednesdays, 10/9 c, FX

American Horror Story: Delicate - FX

American Horror Story: Delicate where to stream

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell on AGT
1
‘AGT’ Fans Slam Howie Mandel After Simon Cowell Is Forced to Apologize
Donnie Wahlberg on 'Blue Bloods'
2
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Update: When Will Show Return & More
Gerry Turner of 'The Golden Bachelor'
3
‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Reveals His Dating Rules for Seniors Reality Show
Ken Jennings and Alex Trebek for 'Jeopardy!'
4
Is Ken Jennings a Better ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Than Alex Trebek? Vote in Our Poll
Devery Jacobs and Ethan Hawke in 'Reservation Dogs' Season 3
5
How ‘Reservation Dogs’ Landed Ethan Hawke as Elora’s Dad & More Season 3 Secrets