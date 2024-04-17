For the first time ever, American Horror Story based a season on a book. AHS: Delicate is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, and its plot gives us a blueprint for how the final episodes of Delicate will play out. If you’re eager to know what happens to Kim Kardashian‘s character, Siobhan, at the end of Delicate Condition, keep reading. If you’d like to let the FX series surprise you, well, save this for later!

Kardashian made her series regular debut in Delicate, and the stunt casting has been a relative success among fans. Her Siobhan is a cutthroat publicist hellbent on getting her client and best friend, Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), an Oscar. Anna is struggling to conceive with her husband, Dex (Matt Czuchry), at the same time. This awards season from hell gets worse as Anna experiences constant threats to her pregnancy — supernatural ones, not medical.

Anna eventually successfully conceives, and we see her pregnant but still fearful in Season 12 Part 2. Let’s dive into the book ending to see what the last episodes of American Horror Story‘s 12th season could have in store.

What Happens to Siobhan in Delicate Condition?

Through ominous (high-fashion) images, the Part 2 trailer hinted that Siobhan was a powerful, possibly dangerous force. Indeed, Siobhan is revealed to have ties to this supernatural danger Anna faces in the book, but there’s a twist that makes her altruistic intentions clear.

Siobhan is revealed to be a witch, and her coven didn’t just help Anna get pregnant, they saved her baby. All of the weird happenings surrounding Anna’s conception and pregnancy journey were the coven actually trying to save the baby with their powers. Saving Anna’s baby came at a great price for Siobhan, though.

After Dex dies in a car crash on the way to the hospital, Siobhan dies at the same time that Anna gives birth to a healthy baby girl. A birthmark in the shape of a hand on the baby’s face matches Siobhan, which means that Siobhan was reincarnated in the baby girl. Anna even names the baby after her late friend.

Anna gets a rather happy ending in the book. She wins her Oscar and goes on to become a director, and she later joins an infertility support group that seems to have ties to the coven that changed her life. What’s more, Anna seems to join the coven herself and help a struggling hopeful mother conceive just like Siobhan did her.

AHS: Delicate changed some details about Siobhan from Delicate Condition, like aging Siobhan down a couple of decades. Do you want the show to stick to the book ending? Let us know in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Delicate, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX