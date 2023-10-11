‘Upload’: Robbie Amell’s Nathan Tries Solving a Conspiracy in Season 3

Control-Alt-Delete your weekend plans. The brilliant science fiction comedy, Upload, which takes place in a dystopian version of our world where no one ever truly needs to die (for the right price), logs back on after a year and a half offline.

When we last saw him, Nathan (Robbie Amell)­ — the murdered tech bro whose consciousness was uploaded into the costly virtual Lakeview afterlife resort in the series opener — had downloaded into a cloned body of himself. This allowed Nathan to finally get physical with his Lakeview case worker/love interest, Nora (Andy Allo).

Unfortunately, it also put him in massive danger, since the still-faulty downloading proc­ess tends to cause subjects’ heads to explode after a short while. With the clock ticking, “that’s definitely a concern,” director and supervising producer David Rogers says, adding that Season 2’s finale did close on Nathan — shortly after sleeping with Nora — experiencing a nosebleed. “That leaves the audience and Nathan wondering, ‘Oh, what does this mean?’”

We find out early on in Season 3, which digs deeper into how Lakeview’s parent company, Horizen, is connected to a new, free afterlife alternative and what they plan to do with so many uploaded consciousnesses. “There is a conspiracy,” says Rogers of a timely twist related to voter fraud that will keep Nora and Nathan on their toes.

At the same time, the newly promoted Aleesha (Zainab Johnson), who will have some drama with her former office bestie Nora, begins to see just how messy Horizen is from the inside. “She carries a lot of scenes,” Rogers teases.

And back in the digital realm, Nathan’s effusive buddy Luke (Kevin Bigley) is crashing emotionally. “He is having a hard time,” Rogers says with a laugh. “Nathan is gone, so he’s trying to fill that gap with a new best friend.” Will Lakeview’s helpful A.I. Guy (Owen Daniels) be there to pick up the pieces?

Upload, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 20, Prime Video

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.