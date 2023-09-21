Is it cheating if it’s another version of your boyfriend? That’s a question posed in the Upload Season 3 trailer.

The Prime Video sci-fi comedy returns on Friday, October 20, with two episodes dropping weekly through the finale on November 10. And as the trailer shows, things seem to be going well for Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo), finally together … until they’re not.

The series from Greg Daniels is set in a technologically advanced future where, upon dying, you’re “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife and can enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort, if you can afford it. Season 3 begins with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan navigating their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes?

Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated — “Do you think this is identity theft?” Nathan wonders — and his ex-girlfriend Ingrid’s (Allegra Edwards) not about to let this second chance at love slip away since this version doesn’t remember breaking up with her. “For someone who has great skin, you do a lot of concealing,” A.I. guy (Owen Daniels) remarks to Ingrid.

But Ingrid might not be the only one who takes advantage of the situation, as the idea of “two Nathans, one Nora” seems to intrigue Nora — and the version of him who’s been downloaded is going to find out about it, from his ex.

Watch the video above for much more, including a sweet Nathan-Nora moment and A.I. guy taking time off.

Also coming up in Season 3, in the real world, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Luke (Kevin Bigley), all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

Upload was created and showrun by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer with Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz.

Upload, Season 3 Premiere (two episodes), Friday, October 20, Prime Video