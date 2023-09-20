‘Beacon 23’ Starring Lena Headey & Stephan James Picked Up By MGM+

Mystery thriller Beacon 23 has a new home.

MGM+ has picked up the science-fiction and love story starring Lena Headey and Stephan James and set its premiere date for Sunday, November 12, with the first two episodes at 9/8c. Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey, was previously announced for Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks (and renewed for a second season) in March 2021. (In August 2022, Charter Communications shut down Spectrum Originals.)

Beacon 23 is set in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows government agent Aster (Headey) and stoic ex-military man Halan (James), whose fates are entangled after they become trapped together inside one of the many Beacons serving as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

“Beacon 23 is a series in the best tradition of thought-provoking genre storytelling,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a statement. “With the incredible vision of Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara, riveting performances by Lena Headey and Stephan James, and an exciting world-building design, Beacon 23 is essential viewing for fans of premium science-fiction drama.”

Added David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios (which produces the series), “We’re delighted to bring Beacon 23 to MGM+ and introduce viewers to a world in the dark recesses of space where nothing is quite what it seems. Beacon 23 is a rare psychological thriller whose rich characters and gripping storylines take you to some pretty unexpected places. We’re grateful to our creative partners for helping bring this epic story to life.”

Zak Penn created the series and serves as an executive producer along with Glen Mazzara, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, Joy Blake, Headey, and James.

Beacon 23, Series Premiere (two episodes), Sunday, November 12, 9/8c, MGM+