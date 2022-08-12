Spectrum Originals Shutting Down, Several Shows in Limbo

Charter Communications is shutting down Spectrum Originals, the home of shows such as L.A.’s Finest and Joe Pickett, as the media company moves away from its original programming plans.

As first reported by Deadline, the decision to shut down the premium cable channel comes as Charter’s former Head of Original Content, Katherine Pope, is leaving to become President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. A Spectrum representative told Deadline that it will be a gradual process as the company explores options for its various series in the coming weeks and months.

Spectrum Originals launched in 2019 with the Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, which NBC had passed on. Since then, the network has picked up shows such as the Mad About You revival, Paradise Lost, The Bite, and the neo-Western Joe Pickett, which has become Spectrum’s top-rated series and was recently renewed for a second season.

The fate of these shows, and others, is now unknown. This includes the Lena Headey and Stephan James-starring Beacon 23, which was renewed for a second season ahead of its series premiere, and the Cold War thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce. There is also the dramedy Panhandle, starring Luke Kirby and Tiana Okoye, which was picked up in March, and the miniseries George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as Tammy Wynette and George Jones, respectively.

According to Deadline, Charter is looking into scheduling and distribution options for its various series. There is a chance that some could still air on Spectrum, while others may be reverted to the producers so that they can shop their shows to other networks.