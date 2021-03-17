‘Beacon 23’: Lena Headey to Star in, Executive Produce Sci-Fi Thriller for Spectrum and AMC

Beacon 23 has cast one of the two characters at the center of the series based on Hugh Howey’s book of the same name.

Game of Thrones‘Lena Headey will star as Aster and executive produce the psychological sci-fi thriller for Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks. (After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum, it will be an AMC original with a second window across AMC Networks platforms.)

Aster is “a woman who mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space,” according to the character description.

In this series created by Zak Penn (Ready Player One, The Avengers), Aster and the beacon keeper Halan engage in “a tense battle of wills,” the logline teases, as the latter must figure out if the former “is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.”

“Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history,” Penn, who is also showrunner and executive producer on the series, said in a statement. “So, as they say, ‘no pressure.’ I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations.”

“We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster – who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey,” Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, added.

Joining Penn and Headey as executive producers are Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Headey’s TV credits include The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Beacon 23, TBA, Spectrum Originals and AMC