Billy the Kid‘s second season sees war brewing in the West as outlaw Billy’s (Tom Blyth) story continues and we have your exclusive first look with the official trailer.

Set to return on Sunday, October 15, the series described as a romantic epic adventure inspired by America’s most infamous outlaw follows the latest chapter in Billy’s story as his allies square off against his oldest friend, Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber). As viewers will see in the trailer, above, Billy’s caught in the middle as his allies fight against Jesse and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring.

When shots are finally fired, conflict explodes in Lincoln County, creating a war that may not be resolved so easily. “The other side has the advantage,” Billy tells his cohorts. “You’re farmers,” he notes in the trailer, above. “Jesse Evans and his gang are all practiced killers.”

Can he help ease tensions or will he get caught in the crosshairs? Only time will tell. Amid the bloodshed and fighting though, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul, as well as the love of his life.

Created for television by writer and executive producer Michael Hirst, Billy the Kid is also executive produced by Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. Hirst is best known for helming the popular series Vikings, which aired from 2013 to 2020. Billy the Kid debuted in 2022 with eight episodes with the Season 1 finale airing in June of last year.

Billy the Kid is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.

Don’t miss the fun for yourself, check out the exclusive trailer, above, and catch Billy the Kid when the series returns to MGM+ with new episodes next month.

Billy the Kid, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 15, MGM+