At least one of the guest stars for Big Mouth Season 7 is, as the teaser makes clear, “a big deal.”

Netflix has announced that the adult animated comedy will return on Friday, October 20, as you can see in the date announcement video above. Along with that news, the streaming service has revealed the Season 7 guest cast: Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly.

In the 10-episode Season 7, the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. It will feature an original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele star. Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin are executive producers.

This will be the penultimate season of Big Mouth. It was in April that Netflix picked it up for its eighth season and announced it would be its last, making it the longest running series in Netflix history, outside of Kids & Family programming. “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end,’” Kroll said in a statement at the time.

“Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” added Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

Big Mouth, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, October 20, Netflix